Kelly, Tech girls shine at Cobra Relays track and field event

The Harford Tech girls won six of the seven relays in the Cobra Relays last Friday at Tech, but the standout performers in the meet were the jumpers and milers.

Beyonce Kelly tied her county record in the high jump with a leap of 5-6, a mark the Tech senior has twice previously achieved. She teamed with Lyric Kelley, who cleared 4-10, to win the two-person high jump “relay”.

Tech’s Petronilla Onyebadi, sailed 17-6 1/2 in the long jump to win by 1 1/2 feet. Ali Ilupeju of Arundel won the boys’ long jump by a similar distance, leaping 20-11 1/2.

Fallston’s Kennedy Mendoza outkicked CMW’s Lindsay Perry to win the girls’ 1,600-meter run. The freshman took the lead at 2 1/2 laps then held off Perry’s closing sprint to win by 0.38 in 5:16.12. In the boys’ 1,600, Tanner Piotrowski of Arundel won in 4:25.74. Fallston’s Jameson O’Donald finished third in 4:32.84, his best performance by 17 seconds.

Tech senior A.J. Ianniello matched his personal best of 12-6 in winning the pole vault. Fallston’s Sam O’Neill took second at 10-0, and North Harford’s Garrett Ulmer, third at 9-6. In the girls’ vault, Perryville’s Ellie Kuhn cleared 10 feet to win. North Harford’s Darian Hauf went 9-6, a personal best, for second, and Fallston’s Elyssa Emmett, 8-0 for third.

In the track relays, the Tech girls ran 48.87 in the 4x100 and 4:16.75 in the 4x400. They also won the sprint medley, the 1,600-meter medley, the distance medley, and the sprint-hurdle relay.

The Tech boys won four relays: the 4x400, 1,600 medley, distance medley, and the 4x110 sprint-hurdle shuttle, in which they tied with Arundel in 1:00.66. CMW won the boys’ 4x800 in 8:35.20.

CMW’s Ellen Wheeler was the fastest in the 300 hurdles at 47.37, edging Tech’s Savannah Kent by 0.19-second.

Fallston’s Nicholas O’Neal led the discus at 126-11, with Joppatowne’s Christopher Kalambihis second at 121-9 and Ike Udolisa of Tech third at 119-1. Udolisa won the shot put at 40-11. Emani Bell and Janine Nin of Perryville combined for 164-1 to win the discus relay. The two also won the shot put.

Aberdeen and Bo Manor at Bel Air

Distance races highlighted the tri-meet among Aberdeen, Bo Manor, and host Bel Air March 29.

Freshmen Mackenzie Morrison and Morgan Loewe raced eight laps at a quick pace, with Morrison nipping her Bel Air teammate by 0.4 in 11:43.8

In the boys’ 3,200, Caleb Zylka ran the first sub-10 performance of the spring with a solo 9:56.2. Aberdeen’s Niles Alleyne took the lead in the UCBAC triple jump with a 40-10 leap. Daniel Foster and Sean Starkloff went 1-2 in the 800 in 2:08.5 and 2:10.0.

Bel Air’s Emilia Dziedzic won the 200 in 27.0 and Shelby Hay, the 400 in 1:05.3. The Bobcats’ Jake Rolocut won the shot put at 41-5.

Wind-blown Wednesday meets

There were strong, gusty winds but few, if any, wind-aided performances in Wednesday’s tri-meets.

At Bel Air High School, Fallston’s Nicholas O’Neal spun the discus a personal record 142-1. In the girls’ discus, North Harford’s Erin O’Leary got a PR at 98-6.

Fallston’s Jared Clayton PR’ed in the 110 hurdles despite a headwind, winning in 17.1. Bel Air senior Jake Rolocut got a double PR, throwing the shot 41-8 after running 11.3 for second place in the 100 dash.

Bel Air’s Emilia Dziedzic approached her PR in winning the long jump at 15-2 1/2 despite a headwind. She also won the 200 in 27.9.

Fallston senior Jameson O’Donald raced to a PR in the 800 in 2:05.5, winning by 7 seconds.

At CMW’s home meet against Perryville and Havre de Grace, Ellen Wheeler got a PR in the 400 in 1:02.5, winning by 7 seconds after winning the 100 hurdles in 16.50. Newcomer Tamia Sugars won the high jump. The CMW sophomore cleared 4-10.