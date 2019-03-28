Track and field season opens

The high school track season began Tuesday with pleasant weather and some auspicious performances.

Caitlin Bobb, reigning Class 2A state champ in the 400-meter dash, opened the season with a remarkable performance in an unremarkable relay race in a tri-meet at Tech. The Harford Tech sophomore ran the opening leg of the 4x800 relay in 2:14.

Her 800 split was the fastest ever run by a Harford County girl; the county record for the girls’ 800-meter run is 2:17.62.

“Her first attempt at the distance – unreal range,” noted Tech coach Murray Davis who timed the split. Bobb’s carry was actually superfluous to the outcome. Tech was the only girls’ team in the relay, which was run concurrently with the boys’ 4x800. The Tech girls finished in 11:04.8.

Another of Tech’s state champs tried a different event Tuesday. Beyonce Kelly, co-county record holder in the high jump, won the girls’ pole vault, clearing 6 feet, 10 inches. The vaulting pole improved her vertical clearance by about 16 inches.

Edgewood senior Deonte Banks wasted no time in claiming Edgewood’s school record in the long jump. He senior soared 21 feet, 9 inches on his third jump of the competition in a tri-meet at Bo Manor Wednesday -- bettering the record of 21-5 1/2 set by Raymond King in 2012.

Banks younger brother Lavar, a freshman, finished second in the competition at 19-2 then won the triple jump at 35 feet.

Also at Bo Manor, Nicholas O’Neal, a Fallston junior, took the early lead in the UCBAC discus rankings with a toss of 135-3, winning the event by 60 feet. For the Fallston girls, Kennedy Mendoza won the 400 by a 5-second margin in 1:02.7. Edgewood swept the girls and boys 4x100 and 4x200 relays with times of 54.6 and 1:52.6 for the girls and 45.1 and 1:36.1 for the boys.

The new season promises to be a good one for 800-meter runners, particularly the girls. In a tri-meet at C.M. Wright Tuesday, Bel Air took the first seven places in the 800, all under 2:50. Three freshmen led the charge: Elizabeth Pickett, 2:28.0; Mackenzie Morrison, 2:31.0; and Morgan Loewe, 2:32.0.

For the Bel Air boys, Andrew Plowman won the 800 in 2:05.6 and the 1600 in 4:39.0. In both, he edged teammate Caleb Zylka, who was timed in 2:07.0 and 4:41.0.

In Tuesday’s meet at Tech Joppatowne senior Tyree Bizzelle won the 400 in 52.5, the best 400 performance among the opening meets. In the girls’ 100 dash, Elkton junior Kyla Wilson ran 12.6, nipping Tech’s Petronilla Onyebadi (12.6) and Nya Ray (12.7).