Winter sports season begins with lots of action

A day later than scheduled due to November 15th’s snow event, a number of Harford County teams and athletes opened the 2018-19 Winter high school sports season Thursday.

On the mat in Havre de Grace, where a 3:30 p.m. dual meet with Harford Tech was delayed more than an hour for lack of a referee, six forfeits by the host Warriors led to a 42-35 Tech win.

The Cobras won the first five bouts by forfeit, starting at 113 pounds. Winning for Tech were Godfred Acheampong, 113; Hayden Barrow, 120; Andrew Wood, 126; Pierce Courtalis, 132; and Thomas Carter, 138.

Once matches were contested, seven total, Havre de Grace won six, but the hole built from the forfeits was to deep to overcome.

“We can’t fight like that, we can’t,” Tech coach Ju’Juan Burrell said. “That’s just unacceptable. We got in positions where we got guys standing straight up and we don’t attack. It’s unacceptable, we‘ve got to get back to the drawing board and do better.”

Braeden Bushyager got the Warriors on the scoreboard at 145, breaking up a 4-4 tie against Andrew Townsley and pinning him in 5:58.

At 152, Havre de Grace’s Gavin Lloyd was dominant over Kelvin Mendez, en route to an 18-2, technical fall victory. Tech’s lone wrestled win came at 160 with Sam Grabia needing just :34 to pin Michael Dickens,

At 170, Warrior Michael Sweigart was a second faster in his win, pinning Austin Coccia in :33. Christopher Boyd of Havre de Grace followed at 182 with a tough, 6-5, decision over Evan Moore. Down 6-1, Moore nearly pulled off a win, scoring four points in the final 35 seconds.

Jared Pomfrey took the last Tech forfeit win at 195, while at 220, Skylar Lindsay of Havre de Grace edged Andrew Jones, 2-1.

Jesse Fenner was awarded a forfeit at 285 for the Warriors and in the final match of the night, Warriors freshman Ayden Boyd pinned Spencer Swanson in 3:58 at 106.

Havre de Grace coach Joshua Foy was fairly upbeat despite the loss. “They all wrestled hard, we won matches we weren’t supposed to win,” Foy said. “I think our guys wrestled real hard and real well, I’m thrilled with the way that went.”

Huskies win twice

Patterson Mill won a pair in tri-meet action at home. The Huskies beat Aberdeen, 63-4, and Perryville, 60-12. It was Huskies coach Ryan Arist’s 300 career win.

Perryville beat Aberdeen, 41-30, in the other meet.

The Huskies had multiple double winners. They were Kyle Pulket 113; Tony Anthanasia, 120; Ethan Harvey, 132; Jae-Hoon Choi, 138; Brian Wheatley, 145; Alex Sweaney, 152; Kevin Le, 160; Eric Neutzling, 170; Jack Brown, 182; Connor Morton, 220 and Mason Sprinkel, 285.

Cristofel Nieves was a double winner for Aberdeen at 220.

Boys basketball

Fallston opened play with an 55-33 win over host North East, in what Cougars coach Brian Hulka termed a ‘sloppy game.’

Alex Kakoulis scored 12 points to lead the win. Alex Flasch added nine points.

“Balanced scoring attack, but defense of Alex Kakoullis and Demarco Reed-Postell was key to victory,” Hulka said.

Lewis leads Warriors

Sophomore newcomer Marlon Lewis, a transfer from Woodlawn, had a huge night in Havre de Grace’s 71-60 win at Harford Tech.

Lewis scored 32 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and added six blocks.

Jalen Dangerfield led the way for Tech, scoring 31 points and Laday Cooper added eight points.

Mariners beat Panthers

Joppatowne opened with a win, beating visiting Perryville, 77-38.

Kyree Ellis led the Mariners with 14 points and 16 rebounds, while Jalen Morris added 13 points and five assists. Alan Brown added 14 points.

Eagles lose

Aberdeen traveled to Elkton for its opener and lost, 56-34.

Jemere Williams led the Eagles with nine points and 10 rebounds. Marcellus Carroll added six points and eight rebounds and Tyrell Williams had nine points. Robert Whitley contributed eight points.

Rams edged

Edgewood suffered defeat to visiting Kenwood, 57-45, Thursday.

The Rams were led by Cameron Edwards’ 16 points and two steals, Travis Dean added 11 points and three rebounds.

Girls basketball

Joppatowne opened with a road win at Perryville, winning, 45-35.

KiYah Whitley led the Mariners with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Hawks beat Mustangs

North Harford opened its season with an 37-27 win over visiting C. Milton Wright.

Senior Jess Smith led the Hawks with 16 points and 20 rebounds. Cameron Sawyer added 13 points and seven rebounds and Alison Bufano added eight points.

Eagles top Huskies

Aberdeen opened with a win, beating visiting Patterson Mill, 66-30.

The Eagles got off to a quick start, outscoring Patterson Mill, 25-11, in the first quarter. It was 47-19 at the half.

Senior Jae DeVeaux led with 19 points. Cassandra Smith chipped in with 17 points. “The team did a great job of sharing the ball,” Eagles coach James Hubbard said.

Bea Orsini led the Huskies with nine points.

Bobcats beat Indians

Bel Air also opened with a win, beating visiting North East, 45-37.

Bailey Springer scored 12 points to pace the Bobcats, who led at the half, 27-20.

Cobras edge Warriors

Harford Tech was in the win column as well, outlasting host Havre de Grace for an 58-54 win.

Courtney Logan led Tech with 18 points.

Hannah Koop led the Warriors with 16 points and Kayla Sumpter added 13 points.

