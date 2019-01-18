In the pool, Patterson Mill, Bel Air swim to a tie

A strong night in the pool for the Patterson Mill boys and Bel Air girls Thursday night resulted in a rare tie between the teams inn a tri-swim meet at Magnolia Middle School.

The Patterson Mill boys won all but one event, while the Bel Air girls won a few, including the final relay to create the overall 94-94 overall team score between the two schools.

Aberdeen was also in action and the Eagles were beaten by both Patterson Mill, 133-52, and Bel Air, 136-49.

Sophomore Issara Ounnarath was one of the Huskies leaders. Ounnarath opened his night with a tight win in the 50 free. Ounnarath touched in 23.39 to edge Bel Air’s Matthew Weaver, who touched in 23.54.

“It was really close,” Ounnarath said of the win. “I felt my dive a really well and my under-waters were really well, too. What I think slowed me down from getting that extra body length ahead of Weaver, was my breathing pattern was out of sync. My turns were good and on point and I think that’s what gave me the extra finger tip on him.”

Ounnarath went out later and easily won the night’s longest race, the 500 free. “I like to work on an in sync, powerful pull, focus on breathing,” Ounnarath said of competing in the long race. “I was still a little tired from the 50, so I made it about halfway through with trying to focus on my breathing pattern.”

Ounnarath added a role in the Huskies winning 200 and 400 free relays later in the meet.

Older brother Molrakot Ounnarath, a junior also had a good night. he swam the third leg in the winning 200 medley relay and then added individual wins in the 200 IM and 100 fly events.

Freshman Ian Sauer won the 200 free and junior Alan Nguyen won the 100 free for the Huskies. Noah Harley, a sophomore, added as win in the 100 back race.

Bel Air’s Jacob Harris won the only other boys event, the 100 breaststroke event.

For the Bel Air girls, sophomore Broxa Benesh led the way. Benesh won the 50 free by more than two seconds and then came back to win the 100 free by nearly six seconds.

“It feels really good because I feel like I’ve really grown on this team for the first two years that I’ve been on,” Benesh said. “It feels really good to get all the support from teammates as well. Overall, it just feels like a really good accomplishment for me and my team altogether.”

Benesh later anchored the Bobcats to wins in the 200 and 400 free relays. Benesh entered the pool in second place in the 400 relay, but overtook Patterson Mill’s Katerina Lomis over the final 25 yards to win.

The Bobcats other girls win came from Eliza Cohen, who won the 100 breaststroke event.

Lomis, a junior, had a good night for the Huskies girls team, winning the 200 IM and 100 fly.

Teammate McKenzie Milstead, a sophomore, was also a double winner. Milstead won the 500 free and the 100 back races.

The other event win came from Aberdeen freshman Abigail Melick. Third seeded in the 200 free event, Melick cruised to a four-second victory in 2:11.43.

“I just like go for it right from the start, you have to push yourself and once you get through that 100, you have to just keep on going,” Melick said. “I was going for under 2:10, but you just have to be happy with what you do and keep on improving every time you swim.”

Mustangs beat Hawks, Cougars

At Edgewood Middle School on Thursday, C, Milton Wright was best over North Harford, 132-56, and Fallston, 137-51. North Harford also beat Fallston.

Leading the Mustangs, who won all six relays, were boys Joseph Musante and Kyle Rutherford and girls Kassidy Hare and Kaylee Blair.

Musante won the 200 free and 100 free events and Rutherford won the 50 free and 100 breaststroke races.

Also, for the CMW boys, Jayden Slotnick was first in the 200 IM and Mason Youngblood won the 100 back heat.

For the girls, Hare won the 200 free and 100 fly events, while Blair was first in the 200 IM and 100 free.

CMW also got girls wins from Jamie Hanson, 50 free; Hannah Chan, 500 free; and Julia Walsh, 100 back.

North Harford picked up three wins. Nathan Robey won the 100 fly and Tanner Russell won the 500 free for the boys, while Erin O’Leary won the 100 breaststroke for the girls.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports