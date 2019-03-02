Lorin, Riveira win state wrestling championships

What started with 29 Harford County wrestlers Friday ended with a pair of state titles Saturday evening at the Maryland State Wrestling Tournament at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro.

Bel Air senior Brent Lorin and C. Milton Wright sophomore James Riveira won Class 3A-4A titles in back-to-back matches. It was Lorin’s third state title, having won two others as a freshman and sophomore.

Lorin’s win came at 113-pounds, the same weight won as a sophomore. Lorin (46-1) won four matches by decision, including the 9-4 win over Stephen Decatur’s Jagger Clapsadle .

Lorin jumped ahead early with a pair of first period takedowns, while Clapsadle scored an escape. Lorin then won the match in period two with a five-point run.

Lorin gained an escape and then in the final :50, took Clapsadle down and to his back for four more points and a 9-1 lead.

Clapsadle came back with a takedown and a penalty point (Lorin stalling) in the third period, but Lorin held on for win.

“It feels amazing, it feels amazing to see the work I’ve put in pay off,” Lorin said. “This has been an amazing four seasons, incredible high school career. I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve got my coaches to thank for that, I’ve got my teammates to thank for that and more importantly, I’ve got my parents to thank for that. They’ve been supporting me throughout this, as well as my brother.”

Lorin’s career at Bel Air ends with a 176-5 record (most win ever in UCBAC), three state titles and a third place state finish.

Riveira followed up with a repeat at 120-pounds, having won the same weight a year ago as a freshman.

Riveira (40-1) beat Leonardtown’s Sean Vosburgh, 9-3, or the title. Riveira scored a takedown in the first period and then as the seconds wore down, added three near fall points for a 5-0 lead.

“After the first period ended I got confident, that’s probably why I went for the elevator and from there I got a little bit more cautious, conserve my points,” Riveira said. The miss on the ‘elevator’ had Riveira scrambling for a moment on his back.

Vosburgh scored a pair of back points from the move, but Riveira overcame the scare and countered the points with a reverse. Riveira led 7-2 through two periods.

Riveira, who beat his first three opponents by pin (2:38 total time), added a reverse in the third period, while giving Vosburgh an escape to end the scoring.

Riveira had beaten Vosburgh by decision earlier this year. “He came out a lot more aggressive this time, so I had to adjust to that. Other than that, everything else was the same,” Riveira said. “Definitely a confidence booster, I feel like I’m just going to go out my next two years and get two more state titles.”

Three others, all juniors, reached the championship semifinals, but all were beaten. Only Josh Mitchell of North Harford wrestled back with two wins to place third.

Mitchell (43-2) rebounded from the semifinal loss with a pair of wins at 132 in 1A-2A action. For third, Mitchell beat Jason Guglielmin of Middletown, dominating Guglielmin for a 12-3 major decision.

Joppatowne’s Chris Kalambihis (41-5) also reached the semifinals at 220 in 1A-2A, but a loss, followed by another loss, dropped him into the match for fifth place.

In that match, Kalambihis led Nick Harden of Mountain Ridge, 4-1, but late in the third period, Harden scored three back points to square the match at 4 all and force overtime.

In the overtime, Kalambihis took Harden down for two and a 6-4 win.

Stinson (39-5) reached the semis at 182 in 3A-4A action, but settled for fourth place after a 6-4 overtime loss against Dakota Cram of Huntingtown. Cram scored the takedown :16 into the extra period.

CMW teammate Constantine ‘Staki’ Gourgoulianis, a sophomore, lost his opening match, but ran off five straight wins to place third at 113 in 3A-4A action. Gourgoulianis beat Atholton’s David Panda 9-8 by ultimate tie-breaker in the third place match.

In the run of wins, Gourgoulianis (39-5) beat Leonardtown’s Garrett Lee, 10-3. It was Lee who pinned Gourgoulianis in 5:29 in his first match.

“In the first match I came out sluggish, I don’t know, I felt like I wasn’t really supposed to be here and I’ll just go out and do whatever,” Gourgoulianis said. “He beat me, but I knew I could beat him. I was so proud of coming back five matches from a first loss. it was great.”

Havre de Grace senior Jesse Fenner (32-8) fell into the consolation bracket at 285 in 1A-2A, with a quarterfinal loss, where he placed fourth for a second straight year.

Fenner was reversed by Tayquon Johnson of Williamsport in the second period and the 2-0 stood up as the final score.

James Riveira of C. Milton Wright nearly pinned Sean Vosburgh during their Class 3A-4A, 120-pound state title match. Riveira best Vosburgh, 9-3, for his second straight state title.

