Harford Tech girls win five titles at state track and field meet

For Harford Tech, the MPSSAA Track and Field Championships, which concluded Saturday in Baltimore, produced both records and victories but not the victory the team sought — a repeat championship for the girls’ team.

The defending Class 2A champs scored 82 points. Hereford, a team strong in the distance events, won with 94. Tech finished second despite winning five events — three more than Hereford won — and placing second or third in four others.

Caitlyn Bobb presented her usual dazzling performance in winning the 200 and 400 dashes, the two she won last year as a freshman. In the 400, she ran 54.02 seconds, breaking the Class 2A state-meet record of 54.94 set in 1982. She finished with a 3-second lead and drew a roar of awe when her time appeared on the scoreboard.

She won the 200 in 24.64, a new Harford Tech school record. Her other two gold medals and records came in the relays. She and Petronilla Onyebadi, Nya Ray, and Beyonce Kelly passed the baton deftly to win the 4x200 in 1:41.36, a Harford County record. Another Harford County record came in the 4x400. Kelly, Savannah Kent, and Morgan Dean set up the victory, and Bobb cinched it in 3:59.84, breaking the mark of 4:01.2 set in 1986.

Beyonce Kelly bounced to her fifth state title in the high jump — three in outdoor track and two in indoor — despite the difficult assignment of competing in four events in the meet. She needed just five leaps, however, to win the high jump at 5-6.

The team of Ray, Onyebadi, Hunter Rae Green and Selena Lamb finished second in the 4x100, just 0.03 behind first in 48.79. Savannah Kent finished third in the 300 hurdles in a school-record 45.99 and third in the triple jump at 37-1. Onyebadi, who won the long jump last year, placed third in it at 17-0.

The rest of the points came from a seventh place by Laura Velez-Segui in the 100 hurdles in 16.54; Lyric Kelley’s eighth place in the 100 hurdles and seventh in the high jump; and seventh by Green in the triple jump at 35-10.

Tech boys seventh in 2A

The Tech boys finished seventh with 37 points. Ike Udolisa medaled with a third place in the shot put at 44-0. Charles Brown took fourth in the discus at 143-7, and Enoch Wiredu, in just his third triple jump competition, took fourth in 44-1 1/4. In placing fourth in the pole vault, A.J. Ianniello raised his school record by 1 foot to 13-6.

The Tech foursome of Shannon Dooley, Kevin Baranoski, Daron Taylor and Zachary Taylor finished fourth in the 4x800 in a school record 8:00.91. In the 3200, Baranoski ran a school record 9:38.95 in fifth place, and Zachary Taylor, 9:58.38 in 14th. Dooley set a school record of 1:57.75 in placing fifth in the 800.

Kaya Simpson scored in both hurdle races, taking fifth in the 110s in 15.24 and seventh in the 300s in 41.78. Simpson also ran with Jhalil Cooper, Shaun Clarke, and Wiredu in the 4x100, placing eighth in 44.28.

In the 2A girls 1600, Fallston freshman Kennedy Mendoza finished fourth in 5:11.25. Later in the meet, she ran 2:22.06 for eighth in the 800. In the 2A discus, Fallston’s Nick O’Neal took third at 144-7 despite fouling on four of his six throws. Throwing in a crosswind, the 15 finalists fouled on one-third of their throws.

In the 2A girls’ discus, held on Thursday, North Harford sophomore Erin O’Leary threw 95-0 to place sixth. The Hawks’ Darian Hauf cleared 10-0 for seventh in the pole vault. Alyssa Santoro ran 12:26.89 in the 3200, and Laurel Brown, 2:29.53 in the 800. Will Tikiob placed 12th in the 3200 in 9:55.91.

Charlton wins 1A high jump

Havre de Grace sophomore Khalif Charlton concluded his second season of track by winning the high jump in Class 1A. He cleared 6-2 to win on fewer misses (3 vs. 6 misses by the runner-up). In the girls’ high jump, the Warriors’ Kayla Sumpter placed seventh at 4-10. The boys’ 4x100 team of Josh Mergler, Jahmaad Stansbury, Savion Johnson, and Nana Asibey-Bonsu missed eighth-place scoring by 0.05 in 45.63.

For Joppatowne, James Munlyn finished fourth in the 1A 400 in 50.86. Christopher Kalambihis placed sixth in the discus at 138-9 and 11th in the shot put at 41-8. Johnathan Malloy was seventh in the triple jump at 40-10, 20 inches farther than his previous best. The Mariners’ 4x100 team of Jordan Barmer, Josiah Fore, Da’mon Cottman, and Zyshon Butler scored with an eighth-place finish in 45.58.

The winner of three gold medals in previous 1A state meets, Patterson Mill’s Ashley Betz added a third place in the 1600 in 5:29.20 and fourth in the 800 in 2:24.22 to conclude her high school career.

Samantha Wehmer set a school record of 5-0 in placing fourth in the high jump. She was also eighth in the long jump at 15-8 1/2 and ninth in the triple jump at 34-11 1/2. The Huskies’ 4x100 team of Kaia Barr, Erin Lovelace, Allie Wysong and Karli Brent ran 51.86, placing ninth. In the 1A boys long jump, Cameron Dawson placed fourth 20-5 1/2.

Aberdeen’s Foster second in 3A 800

Daniel Foster raced to a silver-medal finish in the 3A 800 in 1:57.37, a school record by 3.5 seconds. His was one of four Aberdeen school records set in the meet. The first one came in the 4x800 relay when Foster teamed with Sean Starkloff, Donovan Peyton, and Isiah Pannell to run 8:20.58, placing eighth. Starkloff set a school record of 4:30.25 in the 1600 (11th place), and Malachi Stewart-Lesesne set a record in the triple jump. He soared 44-10 1/4 to take third place. Andrew Dubois threw 123-8 in the discus, finishing 3 inches out of eighth place.

C. Milton Wright’s 800-meter runners performed well. Jaydon Morley ran 1:58.60, placing fifth in the 3A 800. In the 4x800, he ran the anchor for Peter Capozzoli, Tanner Cummins and Bryan Key, placing fifth in 8:13.01. In the girls’ 800, Lindsay Perry placed sixth in 2:21.27 and sixth in the 1600 in 5:14.75.

In the 4x100 the CMW team of Kam Brown, Jai Raccioppi, Tim Phu and Matt Wychulis finished sixth in 43.91.

Ellen Wheeler ran a personal best of 15.94 in the 100 hurdle prelims Friday narrowly missing the final. In the 300 hurdles, she placed ninth in 48.23.

In the girls’ pole vault, Madison Treadwell finished eighth at 8-6 and Katie McNesby, ninth at 7-6. Trey Lindsey was seventh in the boys’ vault at 10-0

Bel Air’s Zylka second in 3A 3200

Caleb Zylka lowered his personal best to 9:37.72 in placing second in the 3A 3200. His time missed the Bel Air school record held by Kieran McDermott by less than a second.

In the girls’ 3200, Mackenzie Morrison finished fifth in 11:41.38, and Rebekah Cross, ninth in 12:07.13. The 4x800 team of Morgan Loewe, Shelby Hay, Riley McDermott and Elizabeth Pickett placed seventh in 9:52.92.

The Bobcats did not score in the girls’ 1600 despite a 5:19.64 by Pickett; 5:22.08 by Morrison; and 5:22.75 by Loewe.

Bel Air junior Emilia Dziedzic long-jumped 17-4 1/2, a personal best, and placed fifth.