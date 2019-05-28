Meadow Santoriello wins girls singles state tennis title

Patterson Mill sophomore Meadow Santoriello won a state tennis title Saturday, just the fifth state tennis title won by Harford County players since 1975.

The Maryland State Tennis tournament was held at the Wilde Lake Tennis Club in Columbia, Thursday through Saturday.

Aegis file photo Patterson Mill sophomore Meadow Santoriello won a state tennis title Saturday, just the fifth state tennis title won by Harford County players since 1975. Patterson Mill sophomore Meadow Santoriello won a state tennis title Saturday, just the fifth state tennis title won by Harford County players since 1975. (Aegis file photo)

Santoriello, who was a state finalist a year ago in girls doubles with older sister Brooke Santoriello, was dominant in winning the Class 1A state girls singles championship.

In the state final, Santoriello denied Kaitlyn Doestch a win, winning the match in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.

She was equally dominant in her quarterfinal and semifinal wins.

Santoriello opened play with an 6-0, 6-0 win over Dariya Fominov of Western Tech.

In the semis, it was a 6-1, 6-0 win over Allegany’s Claire Marlowe.

A number of other Harford players reached consolation matches, but only Bel Air’s Vivekraj Harinarayan won third place.

He did so in the 3A boys singles bracket, beating Matthew Fairchild of Manchester Valley, 6-2, 6-3.

Harinarayan opened play with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Centennial‘s Richard Huang, but lost to Taiyo Touga of Huntingtown, 4-6, 6-2, 0-1 (11) in the semifinal.

In boys doubles play, Patterson Mill’s team of Andrew Pappas and Paul Kim were fourth in the 1A bracket.

The pair opened play with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Daim William and Harmanspreet Singh of Western Tech. In the semis, though, a 3-6, 1-6 loss to Boonsboro’s Evan Row and Ian Barbour sent them to the consolation match.

There, they fell 2-6, 4-6 to Mathew Gates and James Piansey of Frederick Douglass.

In 2A boys doubles, Fallston’s Caden Ritchey and Brad Ritchenderfer were fourth. The Cougars pair lost 1-6, 0-6 to Liberty’s Dylan Gettier and Ray Woodward in the consolation match.

The Cougars pair opened with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Bruce Hoosier and Thomas Pallan of Herford, but lost in the semis 3-6, 6-3, 0-1 (7) to Revanth Bairi and Brandon Tseytlin of Marriotts Ridge.

Bel Air’s Shreya Sharma was also fourth in the 3A girls singles bracket.

Sharma dropped the consolation match, 7-5, 1-6, 0-1 (9) to Centennial’s Rose Huang.

Sharma opened play with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Bonnie Vess of Mt. Hebron, but lost in the semifinal match to Laura Feckova of Great Mills, 2-6, 3-6.

There were others who also participated in the state tournament, but each lost in the opening round.

They were Andrew Lee of Patterson Mill in 1A boys singles; Elaine Nguyen and Pascal Conroy of C. Milton Wright in 3A mixed doubles; Vivian Pham and Liana Tillinghast of CMW in 3A girls doubles; and Logan Ruth and Ryan Surasky of Bel Air in 3A boys doubles.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports