Spring sports season begins with lacrosse play

The 2019 Spring high school athletic season finally saw some action Friday as boys and girls lacrosse teams from Patterson Mill and North Harford were all in play.

The Patterson Mill boys, the defending Class 1A state champs, were the only team to find the win column. Playing at Johns Hopkins University and its Homewood Field, the Huskies beat Perry Hall, 9-2.

Senior Chance Urban led the scoring with three goals and junior Kevin Dyke netted two. Connor Madsen, Nick Repke, Matt Gallagher and Preston Weinberg added a goal each.

Nathan Karwatka was credited with both Patterson Mill assists.

In goal, Huskies keeper Justin Strawderman made three saves. The Huskies pulled away in the second half after leading 2-1 at the break.

Hawks lose

North Harford opened at home, losing 13-2 to Hereford.

Hawks midfielder Derek Caiazzo scored both goals and Nathan McCue added one assist.

North Harford played two goalies. Starter Andrew Preston made 14 saves before Tanner Showalter came on to register four saves.

Hawks with two ground balls apiece were Caiazzo, Evan Allred, Patrick McDermott, Austin Borns, Logan Wilson and Nick Ciampaglio.

Girls play

The Patterson Mill girls, who are also defending 1A state champs, also played at Johns Hopkins, but the Huskies were edged, 10-8.

Senior Beth Bruck led the Huskies efforts with three goals. Single goal scorers were Lindsey Tolliver, Elise Alders, Anna Salerno, Kate Springer and Sydney Beck.

Salerno also had one assist and goalie Faith Treptow made five saves.

Hawks lose

North Harford lost at Hereford, 15-11.

Lauryn Warfield paced North Harford with five goals and a pair of assists. Brenna Duley (one assist) and Brooke Ciampaglio scored two goals each.

Anna Racine and Lily Macatee each scored a goal and Meridith Price added one assist

Libby May scored six goals to lead Hereford.

North Harford played two goalies. Kaleigh Sasdelli had five saves and Lexi Coldiron made 13 saves.

The Hawks were behind at half, 11-4.

FCA is 2-2

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) girls won 14-12 over St. Vincent Pallotti at Blandair Regional Park in Columbia on Friday. The game was tied 7-7 at half.

Hannah Leubecker had a phenomenal night with 12 goals to lead the Falcons. Sam Deiaco and Ashley Waldhauser added a goal each.

Leubecker and Kennedy Albritton also had assists.

Leubecker also dominated with 11 draw controls. Deiaco added two, while Emma Carpenter and Waldhauser had one each.

FCA goalie Stephanie Pabst made one save.

