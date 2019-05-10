Six Harford softball teams advance past first round of playoffs

10 Harford public high school softball teams opened region playoffs Thursday with six finding success and moving on to the next round, slated for Monday.

Harford had three wins in Class 3A North action.

Bel Air (10-4) defeated visiting Patapsco, 10-0, in five innings.

Kat Perea pitched the win, facing just 17 batters. Perea walked none, gave up two hits and struck out 10.

Offensively, the Bobcats were able to capitalize with runs off several Patapsco errors and passed balls/wild pitches.

Leading the offense were Abby Bannan, 1-2, single, two walks, two RBIs, two runs; Maddie Bosley, 1-2, triple, two RBIs; Emma Sanza, 1-2, single, RBI, walk, two runs; Lindsey Martino, 2-3, two singles; and McKenna Reiswig, 1-1, hit by pitch and a single.

The Bobcats will host Aberdeen on Monday.

Aberdeen (6-7) beat host Edgewood (7-9), 11-8.

Two juniors led the Eagles to the win. Emma Zimmerman was 2-3 with a double, three RBIs, walk, and one intentional walk with bases loaded. Alexis Amos added a solo home run, single and three stolen bases. She was also hit by pitch twice.

For Edgewood, Brooke Greaver, Bela Delcostello and McKayla Nelson each hit doubles.

Greaver (2), Remley Nance (2), and Tatyana Sanchez had RBIs. Angelica Sauer struck out three in the loss. The Rams out-hit the Eagles, 12-9, but they also committed four errors, while Aberdeen had just one.

Also, C. Milton Wright (8-7) won 16-6 over visiting Kenwood. Stats were not provided.

The Mustangs will visit Dundalk at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Hawks, Cougars alive in 2A East

North Harford and Fallston were both winners Thursday.

The Hawks (8-7) handled visiting Harford Tech (4-11), 21-3, in five innings.

The Hawks had several players contribute to the offense. They were Lila Murray, two singles, double, three RBIs; Kaylin Johnson: single, home run, two walks, two RBIs; Jess Smith, single, walk; Madi Greaver, single, double, triple, four RBIs; Dani Becker, two singles, triple, four RBIs; Morgan Buckland, two singles, two RBIs; Lauren Brandis, single, two walks; Hannah Garrett, two doubles, two RBIs; and Shannon Castillo, four walks.

Becker collected the win, pitching all five innings, (87 pitches). She allowed four hits, three walks and three runs, while striking out three.

The Hawks will play at North East (11-2) on Monday at 4 p.m.

Fallston (10-6) had a little tougher time, but the Cougars slipped past visiting Rising Sun (2-11), 2-1.

Stats were not provided. The Cougars will visit Elkton on Monday.

Huskies alive in 1A East

Three Harford teams played in 1A East, but only Patterson Mill (15-3) moved on.

The Huskies beat visiting Havre de Grace (5-14), 9-0.

Dakota Pitts got the start and threw four innings of shutout ball. She struck out 10 batters and allowed one hit. Madison Knight came in and pitched the last three innings of the shutout, striking out seven and not allowing a hit.

Offensively for the Huskies, Tara Caprinolo led the way going 3-4 with four RBIs. Caroline Michaels was 2-3 and scored two runs, while Allie Cichocki (run, RBI); Pitts (triple, two runs, RBI); and Knight (double, two runs, RBI) were all 2-4.

The Huskies will travel to Colonel Richardson on Monday.

Colonel Richardson beat visiting Joppatowne (0-11), 14-0, Thursday.

