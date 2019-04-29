Patterson Mill blanks Rising Sun in prep for 2 softball games with Bo Manor

With two games in two days looming against two-time defending Class 1A state champion Bo Manor, the Patterson Mill softball team readied itself Monday with an 8-0 blanking of visiting Rising Sun in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play.

The Huskies (8-1, 12-1) will host Bo Manor (7-0, 12-1) in a make-up Tuesday and then travel to Bo Manor on Wednesday. Both games, which will determine the division champion, will begin at 3:30 p.m.

In Monday’s win the Huskies scored in four straight innings, highlighted a by a five-run outburst in the third.

Starting pitcher, Dakota Pitts, meanwhile, was have little trouble with the Tigers lineup.

Pitts walked a batter in the first, hit a batter in the third and then gave up the Tigers two hits in the fourth with one out. She got the next two batters out and closed the game retiring the final 11 batters. She finished with 10 strikeouts.

“I had all my pitches, my curve was really working today, I went after every batter,” Pitts said.

It was Pitts who also scored the game’s first run in the first inning. She reached on a fielder’s choice and then scored on Tara Caprinolo’s two-out, RBI single.

The Huskies added another two-out run in the second. Katie Keech singled and Bea Orsini tried to score, but a great throw from Tigers centerfielder Alyssa Paulette led to an 8-2-5 putout of Orsini.

Keech, however, did score moments later on an Allie Cichocki RBI single.

The Huskies blew the game open with five runs in the third. Pitts led off with a single and freshman Madison Knight followed with a double, high off the fence, in right-center field. “On that hit I was just trying to stay in contact, and then try to go right field,” Knight said. “Let’s just go right, straight swing go all the way through.”

Caprinolo, bidding for another RBI, hit a fly ball out to center, but another strong throw from Paulette kept Pitts at third base.

Mackenzie Horton, though, drilled a single back up the middle to plate both Pitts and Knight.

Orsini then walked and Caroline Michaels doubled to score both Horton and Orsini.

Michaels moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Keech groundout.

Knight (2-4) scored the Huskies final run in the fourth. She singled with one out and later scored when Horton’s (2-4) hard shot got through the legs of the Tigers second baseman.

Taylor Mantyk and Marissa Cooper had a single each for the Tigers. Mantyk (2.1 IP) also made the start for the Tigers. She allowed seven hits, a walk and seven runs (6 earned).

“The thing is, we all look at the records, we all look at the standings and we all know...what was expected. We know how big of a 24-hour stretch this is,” Huskies coach Jeff Horton said about the games with Bo Manor. “Today was a big game, because of the fact that if we turn around and lose a game today, well now all of a sudden it could take us in a downward spiral.”

Hawks beat Panthers

North Harford (3-6, 6-7) defeated visiting Perryville (3-7, 6-8), 8-4, Monday in Chesapeake play.

Madi Greaver highlighted the win a home run a two RBIs. Hannah Garrett added two singles and two RBIs and Dani Becker had two singles and one RBI.

Morgan Buckland also had a single, walk and RBI and Lila Murray hit a double. Jess Smith and Lauren Brandis each hit a single and Kaylin Johnson drew three walks.

Becker pitched all seven innings (93 pitches) for the win. She allowed 10 hits and two walks, while striking out four.

Bobcats beat Patriots

The Bel Air Bobcats (8-4) defeated the John Carroll Patriots, 12-2, in five innings of non-league play Monday at John Carroll.

The Bobcats did most of their damage in the first inning, scoring 11 runs.

The 12th run came in the third inning, while John Carroll scored single runs in the second and fourth innings.

Kat Perea was in the circle for the win, allowing three hits and striking out six.

Offensively, Abbey Bannan was 2-4 with a single, double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Maddie Bosley went 2-3 with two singles, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored.

Also, Peyton Hale added a triple, single and three RBIs and Perea added a single, double and an RBI. Arianna Dramis also had two hits and an RBI.

Eagles drop Rams

Aberdeen (4-5, 4-6) beat visiting Edgewood (4-6, 6-7), 11-9, in Susquehanna Division play.

In the loss, Brooke Greaver hit a triple and Emily Logue had two RBIs. Julia Spinner also had an RBI.

Aberdeen stats were not provided.

Other Monday scores

In Susquehanna play, Harford Tech (4-6, 4-8) lost 12-0 to visiting North East (8-1, 9-2). Also, Havre de Grace (4-7, 4-11) was blanked by visiting Elkton (8-1, 8-4), 16-0.

