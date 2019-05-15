Three remain in softball region tournament action

Three Harford County girls softball teams are still in play for a region title after each won section semifinal games on Tuesday.

Bel Air and C. Milton Wright both won in Class 3A North, Section II play, while Patterson Mill won in 1A East Section I action.

North Harford and Fallston, however, both lost in 2A East, Section I play.

Bel Air will host CMW today (Wednesday) at 4 p.m. for the section championship and a spot in Friday’s region championship game.

Patterson Mill has to wait for the Perryville-Bo Manor winner. That game was postponed both Monday and Tuesday and is to be played today at 4 p.m.

Patterson Mill will play the winner, likely Thursday, for the section title.

Bobcats beat Eagles

Bel Air’s (11-4) win came at home over the Aberdeen Eagles (6-8), 9-1.

The Bobcats took an early lead with three runs in the first inning and then expanding that lead to four by adding one in the third. Shut down the next two innings, Bel Air busted the game open in the sixth with five more runs.

The Eagles scored their only run in the fourth inning. Emma Zimmerman hit a leadoff double, moved to third on a groundout and scored when a pickoff throw to get her out was errant.

The Bobcats were led by Alayna LeVee, 4-4, triple, double, two singles RBI; Maddie Bosley, 2-4, triple, single, RBI; Peyton Hale, 2-3, single, triple, hit by pitch, two runs, RBI; Caroline Hilyard, 1-2, double, RBI; Emma Sanza, 2-3, single, triple, walk and an RBI.

Zimmerman went 2-3 with a single and double to lead Aberdeen. Jane Vivirito also went 2-3 with a single and double.

Kat Perea pitched the first three innings of the game, facing 11 batters and allowing two hits, while striking out six. Perea came back in to finish the game in the seventh, facing four more batters and allowing one hit. She also struck out two more.

Caroline Hilyard pitched the other three innings, facing 11 batters and allowing two hits.

Mustangs blank Owls

CMW’s (9-7) win came at Dundalk, a 16-0 shutout. Stats were not provided.

Huskies edge Colonels

Patterson Mill (16-3) edged host Colonel Richardson, 6-5.

After falling behind 4-0 in the first, the Huskies went to work and didn't lose another inning. Mackenzie Horton started a two-out rally in the second with a double. Caroline Michaels drove her in with a single, raced to second and ended up scoring on a throwing error.

In the fifth, Maddie Buher drew a one-out walk and scored on back-to-back hits from Dakota Pitts and Madison Knight. The Huskies took the lead with a three-run sixth on hits by Michaels and Bea Orsini, combined with two sacrifice bunts by Adriana Brown and Buher. Allie Cichocki and Knight had RBI singles.

Knight got the start and threw the first three and a third innings. She gave up five runs on six hits and a walk. Knight struck out three.

Pitts came in and finished the last three and two-third innings, giving up no runs on two hits and two walks. She struck out two.

Knight finished 4-4 at the plate and Orsini was 2-3. Horton and Michaels were both 2-4.

Hawks fall to Indians

North Harford (8-8) lost at North East (12-2), 12-10.

The Hawks had built a 9-2 lead, but the Indians rallied and came from behind to win.

Leaders for North Harford were Kaylin Johnson, two singles; Jess Smith, single, RBI; Madi Greaver, single, home run, four RBIs; Dani Becker, double, home run; Lauren Brandis, double, RBI; and Hannah Garrett, two single and RBI.

Becker pitched six innings for the Hawks, walking four, allowing 13 hits and 12 runs. She struck out five.

Cougars bow to Elks

Fallston (10-7) was beaten at Elkton, 14-4. Stats were not provided.

