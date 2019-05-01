Patterson Mill takes Bo Manor to softball extra inning before falling, 5-0

The Patterson Mill girls softball team battled visiting Bo Manor to scoreless tie through seven innings of play Tuesday.

The two-time defending Class 1A state champion Eagles (9-0, 14-1), though, scored five runs in the eighth inning to beat the Huskies (8-2, 12-2), 5-0, in the UCBAC Chesapeake Division battle.

Freshman pitcher Madison Knight took the mound for the Huskies went all eight inning, giving up two earned runs, on four hits and two walks. She fanned 10.

Offensively, the Huskies mustered just two hits from Tara Caprinolo and Dakota Pitts.

Madison Penta, the junior pitching phenom and Auburn University commit, had two of the four Bo Manor hits.

The Huskies and Eagles, who very well may see each other in a region playoff soon, will be back at it today in Cecil County. The two will meet at 3:30 p.m.

Warriors beat Cobras

Havre de Grace (5-7, 5-11) was also in the win column Tuesday, beating visiting Harford Tech (4-6, 4-8), 12-7, in a Susquehanna Division game.

The Warriors scored multiple runs in three different innings, highlighted by a five-run outburst in the third, after falling behind, 1-0.

Emily Wolf paced the Warriors offense with three singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Kara Lynch added two singles, two runs, an RBI and stolen base and Katy Brooks also had two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Also, Taryn Kitts had one single; Emily Curry had a single and two runs; Bailey Swart had a single, run and RBI; Hannah Thomas had a single and two RBI; and Destiny Roth added a single.

Natiah Turner was hit by pitch and drew three walks, which resulted in two runs and Jenna Koop also walked and scored.

Wolf collected the win, pitching a complete game. She allowed seven hits and two walks, while striking out eight.

Patriots get win

John Carroll rolled past Catholic for a 20-4 win Tuesday.

Kyleigh Waugh collected the win, allowing four hits and striking out five over five innings.

The Patriots racked up 13 hits, led by Waugh and Emma Ritter, who had four hits and three and two RBIs, respectively. Ritter led the way with three doubles and a triple.

Jules Donnelly and Courtney Hartman also had multiple hits on the day.

Other Tuesday scores

Fallston (6-4, 6-6) lost to visiting North East (9-1, 10-2), 5-2, in Susquehanna play and Joppatowne (0-9, 0-9) fell at Elkton (9-1, 9-4), 14-0, in Susquehanna play.

