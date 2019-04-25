Fallston beats Aberdeen in division softball action

The Fallston Cougars (6-3, 6-5) softball team defeated Aberdeen (3-5, 3-6), 8-2, Wednesday in an UCBAC Susquehanna Division game.

Kenzie Forrester pitched her first game since her recent return from injury. Forrester pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run, while striking out 11 batters.

Forrester also went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Natalie Webster went 2-for-3 and also drove in three runs.

Indians beat Rams

Edgewood (4-5, 6-6) lost at North East (6-1, 7-2), 13-2, Wednesday in Susquehanna play.

North East scored three in the first inning and 10 in the second on 11 hits and two Edgewood errors.

Edgewood scored both runs in the first on Julia Spinner’s two-run double. Edgewood totaled four hits.

Hawks lose two

North Harford (2-6, 5-7)) fell twice on consecutive days. The most recent loss Wednesday came at home against Eastern Tech, 14-6, in non-league play.

Leading the Hawks efforts were Jess Smith, double, RBI, walk; Maggie Mullin, single, RBI; Dani Becker, single, RBI; Morgan Buckland, single, triple, walk; and Elizabeth Quigg, single, two RBIs.

The Hawks also lost Tuesday, 7-1, at Bo Manor in Chesapeake Division play.

Lila Murray had two singles and Kaylin Johnson added a single and triple.

Madi Greaver had the RBI, while Becker and Shannon Castillo had a single each.

Other Wednesday scores

In Chesapeake play, Patterson Mill (7-1, 10-1) beat host Perryville (3-6, 6-7), 12-1; C. Milton Wright (4-4, 6-4) won at Rising Sun (1-7, 2-7), 4-1; and Bel Air (6-4, 7-4) lost at Bo Manor (7-0, 12-1), 5-0.

In Susquehanna play, Harford Tech (4-5,,4-7) lost at Elkton (7-1, 7-4), 6-4, and Havre de Grace (4-6, 4-9) beat host Joppatowne (0-7, 0-7), 19-1.

