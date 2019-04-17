Patterson Mill stays near top of softball division with two wins

The Patterson Mill (6-1, 9-1) softball team stayed just a game back of division leading Bo Manor with a pair of Chesapeake wins on consecutive days.

The latest win came Wednesday, a 10-5 win over visiting North Harford (2-5, 5-6).

Freshman Madison Knight got the start for the Huskies and went the distance, giving up four earned runs on seven hits and four walks. She struck out 12.

Knight helped herself at the plate by going 2-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Adriana Brown and Maddie Buher also went 2-4 and scored two runs and had three RBIs, respectively.

Bea Orsini was 2-2 and Katie Keech was 1-1 with a triple and run scored.

Every Huskies starter had at least one hit.

Madi Greaver led the Hawks with a single, home run and two RBIs. Hannah Garrett also hit a home run and Dani Becker had two singles. Lila Murray, Jess Smith (RBI) and Shannon Castillo also had singles for the Hawks

Hawks pitcher Becker struck out three and walked one.

Huskies beat Bobcats

Patterson Mill also beat host Bel Air (5-3, 6-3), 8-0, Tuesday in Chesapeake play.

Dakota Pitts took the mound and pitched close to perfection. She went all seven innings, not allowing a run on four hits. Pitts walked none and struck out 12.

Offensively, the Huskies jumped on top in the first with four runs. They tacked on two in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Knight led the way going 3-4 with a double, run and RBI. Pitts, Tara Caprinolo, Buher and Brown all went 2-4 and all scored a run. Orsini also added a hit and a run.

For the Bobcats, Kat Parea had two of the four hits, going 2-3. Emma Sanza and Abby Bannon added a hit apiece.

Rams blank Mariners

Edgewood (4-4, 6-5) shut out visiting Joppatowne (0-6, 0-6), 21-0, Wedneday in Susquehanna Division play.

Bela Delcostello (two strikeouts) and Tatyana Sanchez (four strikeouts) combined on the shutout.

Brooke Greaver led the offense with an inside-the-park grand slam. She finished with five RBis.

Julia Spinner and Jada Stump each hit a double Rams with RBIs were Stump, Sanchez, Angelica Sauer, Remley Nance, Hanna Goad, Spinner and Janice Rodriguez.

Cobras beat Eagles

Harford Tech (4-4, 4-6) won at Aberdeen (3-4, 3-5), 12-10, Wednesday in Susquehanna play.

Calli Hurley pitched the win, walking just two, while offensively, the Cobras had 10 singles, led by Taylor Reider’s three RBIs.

Tech also won Tuesday, beating visiting Joppatowne, 19-8, in Susquehanna play.

Tuesday score

North Harford lost a non-league game at Francis Scott Key, 8-3.

Madi Greaver hit another home run to highlight the Hawks.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports