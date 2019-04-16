Edgewood girls reach .500 with third straight softball win

The Edgewood Rams (3-4, 5-5) softball team won its third straight game Monday, beating host Havre de Grace (3-5, 3-8), 16-3, in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play.

The Rams built up an 8-0 lead before closing the game with three runs in the sixth and six in the seventh.

Edgewood pounded out 14 hits, seven for extra bases. Tatyana Sanchez belted an inside-the-park home run while Brooke Greaver and Jada Stump hit triples.

The Rams also got doubles from Julia Spinner, McKayla Nelson, Angelica Sauer and Janice Rodriguez.

Sanchez finished with three RBIs and Greaver had two. Others with RBIs were Spinner, Emily Logue, Sauer and Rodriguez.

The Rams also beat visiting Harford Tech (2-4, 2-6), 10-2, Friday.

Spinner added a double, while Sanchez, Stump and Logue each hit a triple.

Remley Nance, Stump and Spinner led with two RBIs apiece.

Sauer collected both pitching wins.

Cougars fall

Fallston (4-3, 4-5) dropped an 8-5 decision to Elkton (6-0, 6-3) on Monday in Susquehanna play.

The Cougars fell behind 7-0 before mounting a comeback. Fallston had five girls lead the efforts with multiple hits in the game, including Julia Anthony, who had a double, triple and two RBIs.

The Cougars had the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning, but were unable to push the runs across.

Bobcats beat Mustangs

Bel Air (4-2, 5-2) defeated host C. Milton Wright Friday, 11-7, in Chesapeake Division play following an hour rain delay.

The Bobcats were able to take advantage of several Mustang errors and wild pitches for the win with 10 hits in the ball game.

Offensive highlights for the Bobcats were Alayna LeVee (2-4, two doubles); Peyton Hale (2-4, two singles).

Megan Reed was 2-4 with a single and a double for the Mustangs and Lexi Childress was also 2-4 with two singles.

Eagles beat Warriors

Aberdeen (3-3, 3-4) beat host Havre de Grace, 10-7, Friday in Susquehanna play.

The Aberdeen offense was led by junior Emma Zimmerman, who was 3-4 with a triple, two singles and four RBIs. Sophomore Alexis Long added a home run, single and three RBIs.

Hawks lose

North Harford (2-4, 5-4) lost to visiting Rising Sun (1-4, 2-4), 16-9, in eight innings.

The score was 8-8 at the end of seven innings, and the Tigers erupted for eight more in the extra-inning.

Leaders for the Hawks were Kaylin Johnson, three singles, walk; Jess Smith, two doubles, two RBI; Madi Greaver, single, three walks, RBI; and Hannah Garrett, two doubles and a triple.

Dani Becker struck out three and walked four in the loss.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports