North Harford blows C. Milton Wright out in 21-0 softball victory

In a softball game whose score resulted more like a football game, North Harford (2-3, 5-3) beat visiting C. Milton Wright (2-3, 4-3), 21-0, Wednesday in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play.

The Hawks pounded CMW pitching for 14 hits, half of which were for extra bases.

Leaders for the Hawks were Lila Murray, two doubles, two RBIs, two walks; Kaylin Johnson, single, RBI, two walks; Jess Smith, single, two triples, four RBIs, walk; Madi Greaver, single, double, five RBIs; Dani Becker, three singles, two RBIs; Morgan Buckland, two singles, triple, RBI; Shannon Castillo, walk, RBI; Hannah Garrett, home run, two walks; and Elizabeth Quigg, RBI.

Sophomore Hawks pitcher Dani Becker struck out two and walked one.

Rams beat Eagles

Edgewood (2-4, 4-5) used the long ball Wednesday to beat visiting Aberdeen (2-3, 2-4), 4-1, in Susquehanna Division play.

Tatyana Sanchez belted a blast over the fence sitting 225-feet away, while Julia Spinner added an in-the-park round tripper.

Remley Nance also had an RBI for the Rams. Angelica Sauer and Sanchez combined on the two-hit pitching effort. Both recorded one strikeout.

Panthers beat Bobcats in 8

Perryville (2-4, 4-5) dealt visiting Bel Air (3-1, 4-1) its first loss, 5-4 in eight innings Wednesday in Chesapeake play.

Sydney Lynch collected her first varsity win and she also knocked in the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the eighth for the Panthers. Kris Gardner drove in a tie run with a single in the eighth and then scored the winning run on the Lynch single.

Perryville’s Allie Ables tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run home run.

Defensively, Panthers catcher Gardner came up big, gunning down two Bel Air runners in the game.

Cougars blank Mariners

Fallston (4-2, 4-4) won at Joppatowne (0-4, 0-4), 20-0, Wednesday in Susquehanna play.

Cougars coach Kevin Medicus respectfully chose not to include stats.

Tech upsets Indians

Harford Tech (2-4, 2-6) visited and upset division leading North East (4-1, 5-2), 8-4, in Susquehanna play.

Calli Hurley stood tough in the circle, giving up one walk and trusting the defense behind her. Taylor Reider had eight great catches in center field, according to Cobras coach Rebecca Knopp.

The Tech offense was led by Ashleigh Deems who went 2-3 with two doubles and Jess Bouthet collected four RBIs.

Cait Kratz went 2-4 with two runs scored and Grace Borkman also went 2-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Huskies beat Mustangs

When Patterson Mill entered the UCBAC Chesapeake Division this spring with one senior and three juniors, coach Jeff Horton had hoped, at the very least, they’d be able to hold their own against teams like C. Milton Wright.

Nearly blowing out that kind of team was beyond his imagination. As of Tuesday, it was reality.

The No. 12 Huskies piled on the No. 9 Mustangs early and often, building a significant enough lead to survive a late rally and upset CMW, 11-8.

“We were almost entering the season happy to be here. With our goals set, hey, if we can finish middle of the pack. We didn’t want to embarrass ourselves,” Horton said. “And now, after the first third of the season’s over, we’ve not just held our own but proven we deserve to be here as a team.”

A game-plan to put the Mustangs on the fritz had been designed around sophomore pitcher Dakota Pitts, who carried it out to the tee.

Pitts tossed four strikeouts and surrendered just three runs through six innings before getting into a bit of a seventh-inning jam in which she allowed CMW to score five runs, two off a home run.

Regardless, the sophomore suppressed some of the Mustangs’ liveliest sluggers – leadoff hitter Meghan Reed, for instance, batted just 2-4, second baseman Skylar Little 1-4.

Horton banked on the assumption the Mustangs would have gotten too used to the heat Bo Manor had thrown at them on Monday.

“We knew in order to keep them off balance, we were going to have to use some off-speed pitches and some movement pitches instead of just coming right at them. They just faced a high-speed pitcher yesterday,” the coach said.

“Our game-plan to keep their hitters in check was to keep the ball moving, keep the ball slow and low and keep changing speeds throughout the course of the game.”

Pitts succeeded in that plan, luring the top of the order into three outs to open the game.

Once in the batter’s box, the Huskies (4-1, 7-1) opted for an opposite approach. Even as Miranda Baldham slipped her first of seven strikeouts to the second batter, she walked two, setting up freshman Madison Knight to drive in the first run.

Patterson Mill wasn’t finished. As junior Mackenzie Horton walked, the ball rolled past catcher Lexi Childress’ glove, giving Pitts (2 for 3) plenty of time to score.

As that happened, Horton dashed to second base. Baldham turned and fired at the runner, missing the other runner stealing behind her – Knight, who slid home. Then, freshman Tara Caprinolo reached third on an error, shipping Horton across the plate.

“She’s still learning a few things. Don’t get behind the count. Hitting her spots,” Mustangs coach Jim French said of Baldham. “She struggles with that some times. She had five walks today. Four of those walks were converted into runs. I’m not saying it was her fault. It’s part of the game. But it’s part of the game we have to learn from.”

Though first baseman Lauren Meyers (4 for 4) scored on an RBI single from center fielder Emili Rutkowski’s bat, the Mustangs had another frustrating half-inning yet to endure. On two outs, CMW gave up another run. Pitts’ single scored Allie Cichocki, who was only on base to begin with because of an error.

“They’re like little ankle-biters,” French said of the Huskies. “They just hang around and wait for the opportunity. They took advantage of what we offered them. They deserved to win today, to be honest.”

The third inning provided yet more grief to CMW, as both Cichocki and Adriana Brown sent runs home on various throwing errors, upping the score to 8-1.

The Huskies had schemed to pack up early in the bottom of the fifth. Sophomore Caroline Michaels started it off by taking a full-count walk; Brown furthered it by socking an RBI single, as did Pitts, with a run-scoring double of her own.

All Patterson Mill needed was one more run. Knight singled to put that run just feet away.

Instead, Knight was caught stealing, ending the inning – and opening up the chance for a rally.

“Missed our base running cue,” Jeff Horton said. “We wanted to have [Knight] get into a run-down situation so that run would’ve scored.”

Once again, Rutkowksi followed through, plating Gabby Miller and Meyers. That, though, was nothing compared to the seventh.