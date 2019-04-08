Havre de Grace girls see three game softball win streak snapped

The Havre de Grace Warriors softball team came into Monday’s game with visiting North East riding a three-game win streak.

The Warriors (3-2, 3-4), however, managed just one hit as the Indians (4-0, 5-1) won the UCBAC Susquehanna Division game, 7-1, at Stancill Park.

North East pitcher Morgan Sargent set down the first 14 batters she faced, eight by strikeout. Meanwhile, it was Sargent that also put her team ahead with a run in the second inning.

Madison Husfelt roped a one-out double and with two away, Sargent singled her in.

The Indians added another run in the third. Abby Riley reached on an error and raced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Alesia Doctor.

Delaney McDilda, who went 3-3 with three RBIs, plated Riley with a single.

In the fifth, North East scored twice more to build up a 4-0 lead. Aubrey Runyons (2-3) doubled and scored on a Doctor sacrifice fly. Jess Choplinsky singled in McDilda with the fourth run.

In the bottom of the fifth, Havre de Grace freshman Natiah Turner singled with two outs to break up the no-hit bid of Sargent.

“I noticed she was throwing rise balls, so I got on top of it and just swung,” Turner said.

Emily Wolf then walked and with Katy Brooks at the plate, an errant pickoff throw to first went up the fence line. Turner scored easily from second and Wolf slid safely into third.

Brooks eventually walked as well, but Sargent, who struck out 11 in the win, struck out the next batter to end the inning.

Sargent then retired the final six batters in order, while North East pushed across three more runs in the sixth inning.

The Indians strung together five consecutive singles to produce three runs. McDilda drove in two with a long single to center field.

Wolf took the loss for Havre de Grace. She gave up 11 hits and two walks, while striking out four.

“They are a good team and she had a lot of movement which caused us a lot of struggles,” Warriors coach Austyn Ripken said. “Until that one inning we were right there, the wheels fell off.”

Huskies beat Tigers

Patterson Mill (3-1, 6-1) beat host Rising Sun (0-3, 1-3), 9-3, Monday in Chesapeake Division play.

Freshman Madison Knight got the start and a chance to rebound off her first loss and she rose to the task. Knight went the distance, allowing an earned run on three hits, and a walk. She struck out seven.

The Huskies were highlighted offensively by Dakota Pitts, who went 2-3 with a double, home run, sacrifice fly and run scored.

Allie Cichocki went 3-4 with a double, run and RBI and Mackenzie Horton and Caroline Michaels both went 2-4 with runs and RBIs;.

Adriana Brown, Maddie Buher, Tara Caprinolo and Bea Orsini also all had hits.

Cougars beat Cobras

Fallston (3-2, 3-4) won at Harford Tech (1-4, 1-6) Monday, 13-3, in Susquehanna play.

Allison Strohman pitched a complete game with 14 strikeouts and two walks. She also aided herself at the plate, going 3-4 with three RBIs.

Natalie Webster was 3-3 with a walk, sacrifice bunt, two doubles and a triple. Webster also had three RBIs.

Rams lose to Elks

Edgewood (1-4, 3-5) was beaten 15-1 in six innings by visiting Elkton (4-0, 4-3) in Susquehanna play.

Tatyana Sanchez struck out one in the loss. McKayla Nelson had the Rams lone RBI.

The Elks put the game away with an eight-run sixth inning.

Other Monday scores

In Chesapeake play, C. Milton Wright (2-1, 4-1) fell to visiting Bo Manor (3-0, 7-0), 8-1, while North Harford (1-3, 4-3) won at Perryville (1-4, 3-5), 6-4.

In Susquehanna action, Aberdeen (2-2, 2-3) beat host Joppatowne (0-3, 0-3), 21-4. Stats were provided for either game.

Bobcats beat Hawks

Bel Air outlasted host North Harford, 11-10, Friday in a cold and rainy Chesapeake game≥

Leaders for Bel Air were Kat Perea, 1-3, triple, two RBI's; Peyton Hale, 1-4, home run, two RBI's; Alayna LeVee, 2-4, double, home run, RBI; Kelsey Fleischmann, 4-4.

Offensive highlights for the Hawks were Lila Murray, 2-5, home run; and Jess Smith, 2-5, triple.

Warriors edge Cobras

Havre de Grace edged host Harford Tech, 8-7, Friday in Susquehanna play.

Emily Curry went 2-3 with a two-run home run and three runs scored for the Warriors. Bailey Swart added two singles and a run scored and Natiah Turner was 2-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Emily Wolf pitched a complete game, walking 10, striking out 15 and allowing four hits.

“Well fought game played through seven innings of rain and chilly temps,” Warriors coach Austyn Ripken said. ”Proud of the girls for buckling down and pulling together as a team to get the hard win.”

Calli Hurley pitched for Tech, striking out five. Taylor Reider went 2-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Tech.

Cougars beat Rams

Fallston scored nine runs in the fourth inning Friday en route to an, 15-4, five-inning Susquehanna win over host Edgewood.

Brooke Greaver tripled and drove in a run to lead the Edgewood efforts.

Fallston stats were not provided.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports