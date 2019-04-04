Perea pitches Bel Air past Patterson Mill for softball win

Bel Air’s Kat Perea pitched a full seven innings Wednesday to lead the Bobcats (2-0, 3-0) past the Patterson Mill Huskies (2-1, 5-1), 4-2, in an UCDAC Chesapeake Division softball game.

Perea allowed six hits and three walks, but struck out seven.

Offensive highlights for the Bobcats were Emma Sanza, 2-3, two singles, three RBIs; Peyton Hale, 1-2, single, walk, two runs.

Madison Knight pitched for the Huskies allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks. She struck out 10.

Knight helped her own cause at the plate, going 1-3 with a double and a run. Bea Orsini added a double and Mackenzie Horton drew two walks.

Warriors get first win

The Havre de Grace Warriors (1-1, 1-3) earned win number one Wednesday, beating host Edgewood (1-2, 3-3), 12-9, in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play.

Taryn Kitts tossed a complete game, with four strikeouts. She allowed five hits, a walk and three earned runs.

Leaders offensively were Kenzi Ellis, two singles, two runs; Kara Lynch, two singles, two RBIs, run; Natiah Turner, two walks, three runs, single; Bailey Swart, two walks, hit by pitch, run; Kitts, single, two walks, run; Emily Curry, two runs, single, RBI; Emily Wolf, two singles; Katy Brooks, run, reached on error; and Destiny Roth, two singles, run.

For Edgewood, Tatyana Sanchez and Julia Spinner each hit a triple, while Katie Sohn had two RBIs. Others with RBI were Remley Nance, Jada Stump, Brooke Greaver, Emily Logue, Bela Delcostello and Sanchez.

Hawks blanked by Eagles

North Harford (0-2, 3-2) was blanked at Bo Manor (1-0, 4-0), 9-0, Wednesday in Chesapeake play.

Junior Madi Greaver highlighted the Hawks efforts with a double.

Cobras beat Mariners

Harford Tech (1-2, 1-4) won at Joppatowne (0-2, 0-2), 28-5, in Susquehanna play Wednesday,

The Cobras had 10 hits and on the mound, Calli Hurley struck out six and Ashleigh Deems struck out one.

Other Wednesday scores

In Susquehanna action, Aberdeen (1-2, 1-3) lost at North East (3-0, 4-1), 7-0, while Fallston (1-2, 1-4) lost at Elkton (3-0, 3-2), 9-2.

In non-league play, C. Milton Wright (4-0) won at Westminster, 16-12.

Stats were not provided for either game.

