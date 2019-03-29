Badham pitches C. Milton Wright past Perryville for softball win

Freshman pitcher Miranda Badham tossed a one-hitter, striking out eight, to lead C. Milton Wright (1-0, 2-0) past visiting Perryville (0-1, 1-2), 4-0, Friday in the UCBAC Chesapeake Division opener for both teams.

“We have a mix of age and youth, if that makes sense at this stage of life, and a lot of it has to do with chemistry,” Mustangs coach Jim French said. “It’s still early in the season.”

The game was scoreless in the bottom the third inning when CMW scored its first run. Badham, who was hit by pitch, came around to score later on Emily Rutkowski’s fielder’s choice.

The Panthers, whose lone hit was an infield hit by Abbie James in the fourth, had runners at first and second with no outs to begin the game, but Badham, who walked both, got the next three batters out.

Badham then retired 10 of the next 11 batters, leading to the James hit in the fourth.

The score was still 1-0, with Perryville coming to bat in the sixth. Kris Gardner walked and Natalie Daugherty grounded back to Badham, but Badham’s throw to second for the force out was low and errant.

Badham struck out the next batter, but James’ slow roller to third loaded the bases when Gardner beat CMW third baseman Megan Marshall to the bag.

That loaded the bases for the Panthers with one out, but Badham got the next hitter, Brynn Price, to ground into a catcher unassisted to first base double play.

The Mustangs then added three runs in the bottom of the sixth to blow the game open. Lexi Childress and Cassidy Cochran (two hits) opened the inning with consecutive singles. Megan Thomas was then hit by pitch to load the bases.

Marshall, who also had two hits, hit a fly ball to right, off the fielder's glove, to plate Childress. Badham walked to force in Cochran and Skylar Little delivered a sacrifice fly to center to drive in Thomas with the final run.

“It definitely gives us a lot more confidence going into the season, stepping up from last week especially,” Marshall said.

Abbie James (five hits, five walks, four runs) pitched into the sixth to take the loss. James also had Perryville’s lone hit.

“We had our chances in the first inning and then we had our chances, I believe in the sixth inning, just didn’t get the timely hit,” Panthers coach Tony Jennings said.

Rams beat Cobras

Edgewood (1-0, 3-1) opened Susquehanna Division play Friday with an 8-3 win at Harford Tech (0-1, 0-3)

Angelica Sauer struck out two in the win for Edgewood. Remly Nance hit a double and Janice Rodriguez added a a triple.

Brooke Greaver had two RBIs and Jada Stump had one.

Tech pitcher Calli Hurley struck out in the loss and Ashleigh Deems hit a double to lead the Cobras offense.

Eagles beat Warriors

Aberdeen (1-0, 1-1) defeated host Havre de Grace (0-1, 0-3), 15-2, in Susquehanna play Friday.

Emma Zimmerman led the Eagles offense, going 4-for-4 with two singles, a triple and a home run. She drove in four.

“There was a great team defensive effort, led by sophomore pitcher Allison Morter, who recorded eight strikeouts,” Eagles coach Kyle Dawe said.

Emily Wolf pitched four and a third innings, striking out five, for the Warriors.

Offensively, freshman Natiah Turner hit a home run and Emily Curry hit a single and scored a run. Jenna Koop drew two walks./

Other UCBAC action

In other Chesapeake play Friday, Patterson Mill (1-0, 4-0) won at North Harford (0-1, 3-1), 6-3; and Bel Air (1-0, 1-0) edged visiting Rising Sun (0-1, 1-1), 1-0.

In Susquehanna play Friday, Fallston (0-1, 0-3) lost at North East (1-0, 2-1), 10-4,; and Joppatowne (0-1, 0-1) lost to visiting Elkton (1-0, 1-2), 20-4.

Huskies beat Century

Patterson Mill added a non-league win over visiting Century, 9-4, Thursday.

Madison Knight made her second start of the season and went the distance, giving up no earned runs on five hits and three walks. She struck out 10.

Knight also helped herself at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a double, run and RBI. Maddie Buher and Dakota Pitts also went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI apiece.

Allie Cichocki stayed hot going 2--for-3 with a double, walk and a run. Tara Caprinolo also went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Hawks beat Cobras

North Harford beat visiting Harford Tech, 16-7, in non-division play Thursday.

Lila Murray and Elizabeth Quigg each banged out three singles, while Jess Smith added two singles and a home run. Madisyn Greaver added two singles and a triple.

Morgan Buckland doubled and Hannah Garrett singled and doubled. Kaylin Johnson added two singles and two walks.

Jess Bouthet, Ashleigh Deems and Grace Borkman lead the Tech offense with a total of five singles, three doubles, a triple and four RBIs.

Warriors beaten

Havre de Grace was beaten by visiting Bo Manor, 9-1, Thursday in non division play.

“This was a great experience for the girls playing against someone of Madison Penta's caliber, needless to say nerves got the best of them in the box and carried over into the field,” Warriors coach Austyn Ripken said.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports