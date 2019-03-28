Pitts pitches Patterson Mill to softball win over Edgewood

Patterson Mill improved to 2-0 in softball play Wednesday, shutting out visiting Edgewood (2-1), 9-0, in non-division play.

Sophomore Dakota Pitts allowed one hit and two walks over seven innings, while striking out eight.

Pitts also reached base safely three times, scoring twice and recording a SAC fly to help her own cause. Madison Knight hit a triple, walked and scored twice. Allie Cichocki had a hit, walk and run scored.

Emily Logue had Edgewood’s only hit.

Other Wednesday scores

In non-division play, North Harford (2-0) beat visiting Fallston (0-2), 5-3 and Aberdeen (0-1) lost at Bo Manor, 6-2.

Rams win

Edgewood defeated visiting Meade, 23-10, Tuesday in non-league action.

Brooke Greaver had a phenomenal game, going 5-for-5 and hitting for the cycle. She hit a home run, two triples, a double and a single, driving in eight.

