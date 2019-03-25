Miller's three-run blast leads C. Milton Wright to softball win

Gabby Miller’s three-run, home run in the top of the sixth inning Monday lifted C. Milton Wright past host North East, 4-1, in a non-division season opener for both clubs.

Miller’s shot went deep over the right field fence to break up a 1-1 tie.

Lexi Childress went 2-for-3 for the Mustangs, while freshman Miranda Badham pitched a complete game, striking out 13. She walked three and gave up six hits.

Huskies beat Cougars

Patterson Mill also opened with a win Monday, beating host Fallston, 5-0, in non-division action.

Freshman Madison Knight made her first high school start in the circle and went the distance, allowing no runs on two hits. Knight walked two batters and struck out 11.

Knight also aided her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk, double, run scored and a bases-clearing triple.

Adriana Brown went 2-for-3 with a run and Allie Cichocki went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Dakota Pitts also had two hits.

Fallston freshman Jillian Crawford hit a triple.

Rams roll

Edgewood opened play at Dundalk and won big, 18-2, Monday.

Angelica Sauer pitched the win, striking out five.

Remley Nance tripled and drove in four runs, while Brooke Greaver added five RBIs.

Janice Rodriguez (RBI) and Jada Stump (three RBIs) each hit a double.

Emily Logue added two RBIs and Bela Delcostello and Sauer also had an RBI each.

Hawks beat Warriors

North Harford was also in the win column to start the season Monday, winning at Havre de Grace, 16-4, in non-division play.

Sophomore pitcher Dani Becker collected the win, striking out six and walking two.

Junior third baseman Madi Greaver led the offense with two triples, two doubles and a single. Senior first baseman Lila Murray added a triple and single and senior catcher Hannah Garrett had a double and single.

“This was the first time we've taken the field in a real game situation. There were lots of jitters from the younger girls who were taking the field for the first time as varsity players,” Warriors coach Austyn Ripken said. “Took away lots of positives, found some areas to work on and got game one under our belts. Onward and upward.”

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports