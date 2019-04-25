Jared Decoste wins Bunny Run 5K in Aberdeen

Jared Decoste of Bel Air led a field of 358 runners and walkers Saturday in the annual Bunny Run 5K in Aberdeen. Sophia Breschi of Baltimore led the women’s race.

Decoste reached the finish at Festival Park in 18:49, 20 seconds ahead of runner-up James Morgan of Perry Hall. Luke Doetschman of Millersville took third in 19:24.

Youth was the theme of the women’s race, with Breschi, 15, finishing eighth overall in 21:08. Grace DeLisle Olszyk, 14, of Fallston, placed second in 22:09; Willow Borowski, 10, of Edgewood, was third in 22:18; and Gabriella Eraso, 12, of Bel Air, fourth in 22:59.

Age-group winners were: Natalia Eraso, 25:03, and Liam Sandbek, 34:57, (under-10); Olszyk and Doetschman (10-14); Mary Pat Cassidy, 32:22, and Kevin Brooks, 29:08, (15-19); Casey Leppo, 24:42, and Brett Soos, 21:50, (20-29); Melissa Roark, 24:16, and Jeffrey Malone, 20:43 (30-39); Nicole Baer, 27:11, and James Morgan, 19:09, (40-49); Darlene Lee, 28:04, and Duane Christy, 23:17, (50-59); Nancy Hill, 24:57, and Frank Ziemski, 25:45, (60-69); and Nancy Frick, 47:14, and Jim Archibald, 26:52, (over-70).

Blue Ridge Marathon

Matt Miller of Belcamp led the 30-34 age group in the Blue Ridge Marathon in Roanoke, Virginia, April 13. He placed 12th among 549 finishers in 3:41:59 in what is said to be America's toughest road marathon, with 7,430 feet in elevation change. He came from behind in the final 2 miles to take first in the age group.

Tomahawk 5K

Bryan Key, 16, of Bel Air, led the finishers of the sixth annual Tomahawk 5K Run in Havre de Grace April 6. Timed in 20:29, he won by 40 seconds over Angel Garza, who was second. Gavin Lloyd, 21:45, finished third. Sandy Sanders of Havre de Grace led the women in 22:37, with Olivia Marcello second in 23:13 and Paige Sullivan third in 23:33.

In other races

Adam Baker of Bel Air ran 22:19 in the Bunny Palooza 5K in Bethany Beach, Delaware, Saturday. He was 29th among 380 finishers and fifth in 30-39.

George Weber III of Abingdon finished 10th in a field of 207 April 13 in the Logjam 5K in Ellicott City. He was second in the 50-59 age group,

Among the 363 finishers in the Salisbury Half-Marathon April 6, Douglas Kopeck of Pylesville ran 1:46:58 for sixth in 50-59 in 1:46:58. Madalyn Palko of Fallston, ran 1:54:30. Kevin Maynard of Bel Air was among the 197 finishers in the marathon in 4:52:42.

Matt Burdette of Churchville completed the Salisbury Marathon in 3:28:07, providing the leg power for himself and Kevin DiLegge, whom he pushed in a three-wheeler for the 26.2 miles. It was the seventh event in which Burdette raced with DiLegge; they were among 70 people in the marathon representing Team 360.

C. Milton Wright alum Chad Boyle ran 58:44 for 7th place in the 40-44 age group in the Cherry Blossom 10 Miler in Washington, D.C., April 7. David Tikiob of Jarrettsville placed 53rd in the 50-54 age group in 1:16:33. The top Harford women among the 17,400 finishers were Amanda Kendzierski of Abingdon, 1:31:58, Victoria Hopp of Jarrettsville, 1:35:13; and Nan Hutton of White Hall, 1:43:02.

Rob Stevenson, 36:07, and Christine Trzcinski, 43:07, were the winners in the Mariner Point Park 5.4 miler April 14 in Joppatowne. Runners-up were Saul Duarte, 38:08, and Ellen Shephard, 44:10.