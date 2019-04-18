Busy Tyler Muse wins third road race in eight days

Tyler Muse of Bel Air won his third road race in eight days Sunday, finishing ahead of 3,674 others in the Under Armour Sole of the City 10K in Baltimore.

Timed in 31:59, he finished 1 minute ahead of the runner-up. Earlier, he won the Salisbury Half Marathon on April 6, and the Red Shoe Shuffle 5K in Baltimore April 7.

In Salisbury, he ran 1:15:42, about 8 minutes slower than his best for the 13.1-mile distance. In the Red Shoe Shuffle, he reached the finish at the Ronald McDonald house in 15:41, a quarter mile ahead of the closest of the 1,681 runners in pursuit. It was Muse’s sixth win in this in race in the last seven years.

Four other Harford runners were among the top finishers in the 5K. Jameson O’Donald of Bel Air placed third overall in 18:08. Alex Xavier of Fallston was fifth and first in 11-15 in 18:58. Garrett Burns of Fallston was sixth and second in 19:14. Russell LaGreca of Bel Air led the 40-49 age group in 20:49.

In Sunday’s 10K, David Tikiob of Jarrettsville led the 55-59 age group in 43:33. Willow Borowski of Edgewood led the 10-and-under girls in 47:40. Tim Gavin of Jarrettsville placed second in 50-54 in 46:43. Third-place awards went to Greg Peterson of Bel Air in 35-39 in 39:38; Noah Jahnigen of Bel Air in 11-15 in 48:03; and Megan Couglin of Bel Air in 20-24 in 47:33.

C. Milton Wright alum Chad Boyle ran 2:54:59 in the Boston Marathon Monday. Unlike most of the 15 Harford County runners in the race, Boyle ran a fairly even pace, with just 2 1/2 minutes difference between the first and second halves.

The second-half fades were the likely result of humid conditions and temperatures in the low 70s following a mid-afternoon rain. About 2,200 runners required medical attention for heat injuries.

“It was a humbling experience,” said Mark Hall, 61 of Bel Air, who was 16 minutes slower in the second half than the first, finishing in 4:10:54.

Jeff Burger clocked 1:22:27 at the midway point then finished in 2:58:26. Nelly Budrow ran 3:40:00 with her second half in 2:01. Other Harford finishers were Darren Thompson, 3:02:08; John Escarsega, 3:19:32; Rob Santoni, 3:19:43; Alex Danna, 3:20:38; David Stevenson, 3:23:06; Colleen Shelgren, 3:26:01; Jeff Damiano, 3:27:58; Sara Bailey, 3:30:49; Jared Decoste, 3:37:07; Dan O’Neill, 3:38:55; Mike Feinberg, 3:46:14; and Kevin Hennessey, 3:59:56;

Gesualdo 12th in 100 miler

Lisa Gesualdo of Bel Air finished 12th among the women in the Umstead 100-mile Endurance Run April 7 in Raleigh, N.C. Over a course with 8,000 feet of ascent, the 49-year-old physician finished in 23 hours, 25 minutes, 63rd among 154 finishers. It was her fourth ultra-marathon since mid-February, having completed the Black Canyon 100K in Arizona and the recent HAT Run 50K in Susquehanna State Park.

Phil’s Survivor Run 5K

Melanie Campion of Havre de Grace repeated as the women’s winner in the Survivor Run 5K in Bel Air April 7, and did so substantially faster than last year.

She finished in 23:10, 4 seconds ahead of runner-up Katie Streib of Fallston. In winning the 2018 race, Campion ran 25:11. Lauren Rose of Bel Air took third in 23:18.

The men’s winner was Warren Staver, also of Havre de Grace. Timed in 19:33, he finished 3 seconds ahead of David Stevenson of Abingdon. Greg Peterson of Bel Air took third in 19:53.

In collegiate track

Langston Gash (Edgewood) won the 1,500 in the Hopkins Loyola Invitational in Baltimore Saturday. The Stevenson senior was timed in 4:00.50.

Jessica Rogers (CMW) ran 2:19.7 in the 800 meters in the Wildcat Invitational in Lynchburg, Va, Saturday. The Liberty University freshman placed fourth.

Ethan Gray (Bel Air) ran the 3,000-meter steeplechase for the first time April 6 in the Towson Invitational. The Salisbury University freshman finished third in 10:17.37.

Also in the Towson meet, Sam Brosh (Patterson Mill), a UMBC freshman, placed eighth in the 5,000 in 16:17.72.

Frostburg State soph Maddison Watson (Fallston) was a double winner in the Bobcat Invitational in Frostburg April 6. She ran 1:02.45 in the 400 and 27.56 in the 200.