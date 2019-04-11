Melanie Campion wins Survivor Run 5K for second straight time

Melanie Campion of Havre de Grace repeated as the women’s winner of the Survivor Run 5K in Bel Air Sunday, this time faster than last year.

On a course partly on the Ma and Pa Trail, Campion, 35, finished in 23:10, 4 seconds ahead of runner-up Katie Streib of Fallston. When she won the 2018 race, Campion ran 25:11 over a slightly different course. Lauren Rose of Bel Air took third in 23:18.

The men’s winner in this, the 12th annual running, was Warren Staver, also of Havre de Grace. Timed in 19:33, he finished 3 seconds ahead of David Stevenson of Abingdon. Greg Peterson of Bel Air took third in 19:53.

Age-group winners were: Jason Vera, 20:41, and Nicole Butterworth, 35:13, in under 20; Nicole Scatton, 32:29, in 20-29; Scott Walton, 23:12, and Kim Dawson, 26:29, in 30-39; Mark Dawson, 22:26, and Marion Coatrieux, 26:00, in 40-49; Mike Feinberg, 21:12, and Lisa Mills, 27:18, in 50-59; Carl Scatton, 26:45, and Margie Gallagher, 27:23, in 60-69; Jim Archibald, 29:02, and Jean Currie, 32:41, in over-70.

Seven members of the DeCapite family were among the 127 finishers, and five of them placed in the top four of their age groups. Jim DeCapite was fourth in 60-69 in 30:26; Tim, third in 40-49 in 27:34; Pete, third in 30-39 in 27:33; Seth, 9, fourth in under-20 in 27:28, and A.J., 10, second in under-20 in 23:38.

Directed by Phil Anderson, a long-time runner and stroke survivor, the race annually benefits The Stroke Network and the scholarship fund of the Harford County Running Club.

Muse wins twice

Tyler Muse won two Maryland races over the weekend -- the Salisbury Half Marathon on Saturday, and the Red Shoe Shuffle 5K in Baltimore on Sunday.

In the 13.1-miler, he ran 1:15:42, tapping only lightly into his energy reserve, he finished 8 minutes slower than his best for the half marathon over a course advertised as “flat as a pancake”.

At Baltimore’s Ronald McDonald house on Sunday, he finished in 15:41, about a quarter mile ahead of the closest of the 1,681 people in pursuit. It was Muse’s sixth win in this annual race in the last seven years.

Four other Harford runners were among the top finishers. Jameson O’Donald, 17, of Bel Air, placed third overall in 18:08. Alex Xavier of Fallston was fifth and first in 11-15 in 18:58. Garrett Burns of Fallston, was sixth and second in 19:14. Russell LaGreca of Bel Air led the 40-49 age group in 20:49.

Gesualdo 12th in 100 miler

Lisa Gesualdo of Bel Air finished 12th among the women in the Umstead 100-mile Endurance Run Sunday in Raleigh, N.C. Over a course with 8,000 feet of ascent, the 49-year-old physician finished in 23 hours, 25 minutes, 63rd among 154 finishers. It was her fourth ultramarathon since mid-February, having completed the Black Canyon 100K in Arizona and the recent HAT Run 50K in Susquehanna State Park.

In collegiate track

Ethan Gray (Bel Air) ran the 3,000-meter steeplechase for the first time Saturday in the Towson Invitational. The Salisbury University freshman finished third in 10:17.37.

Also in the Towson meet, Sam Brosh (Patterson Mill), a UMBC freshman, placed eighth in the 5,000 in 16:17.72.

Frostburg State soph Maddison Watson (Fallston) was a double winner in the Bobcat Invitational in Frostburg Saturday. She ran 1:02.45 in the 400 and 27.56 in the 200.

Langston Gash (Edgewood) won the 1,500 in an invitational in Glassboro, N.J. April 5. The Stevenson senior was timed in 4:06.96