Harford runners record age group wins in several races

Harford runners captured age-group wins in several races during the second weekend of spring.

Brian Larocco ran his fastest 26-miler, clocking 3:03:05 in the B&A Trail Marathon in Severna Park Sunday. The 42-year-old Jarrettsville resident ran an evenly paced race, hitting 1:30:06 at the halfway mark. He led the 40-44 age group and was sixth overall among 213 finishers.

In the B&A Trail Half Marathon, Kaitlin Moynihan finished first in women’s 20-24 in 1:37:05. A 2017 graduate of the Naval Academy and a former high school All-American in lacrosse at C. Milton Wright, Moynihan finished fifth among the women and 48th overall in the field of 626.

Mark Hall of Bel Air returned to the Love Run Half Marathon in Philadelphia for the fourth time, seeking to repeat his win in the 60-64 age group. He sustained an injury early in the race, but went on to finish second in 1:45:38. Last year, he won by over a minute in 1:39:03.

Melanie Campion of Havre de Grace led the 35-39 age group in the Logan House 5K Sunday in Wilmington, Del. Timed in 22:49, she finished fourth in the women’s race and 33rd among 448 finishers.

David Alianiello of Bel Air finished first in 30-39 in the St. Joseph School 5K in Fullerton Saturday. He was ninth overall in 24:36. Peter Hurdle of Bel Air was second in over-50 in 27:45.

Josh Meadows of Bel Air finished third among 139 runners in the Fools for Fitness 5K Sunday in Druid Hill Park. His time was 21:18.

Harford County Inspiration 5K

Danielle Polun, a precocious 10-year-old from Lutherville-Timonium led the women’s field in the Inspiration 5K at Ripken Stadium Saturday. She ran 20:38 to finish second overall among 68 finishers. John Ford of Phoenix led the men’s race, finishing far ahead of the pack in 17:15.

Age-group winners were Shannon Polun, 23:56, and Matt Polun, 21:04, in under-15; Sophia Breschi, 21:00, and Samuel Stauffer, 30:20, in 15-19; Keller Loftus, 30:27, and Eric Reese, 21:33, in 20-29; Stacie McSpadden, 27:44, Frank Fratrik, 24:52, in 30-39; Jodi Lovell, 30:07, and Shawn Loftus, 23:49, in over-50.

In collegiate track

There is a trend in collegiate invitational meets to allow huge fields in many heats in middle distance track events. In the men’s 5,000 meters at the Raleigh (N.C.) Relays Saturday, Nick Fransham (North Harford) ran a respectable 14:54.88. That earned the Mount St. Mary’s senior 118th place among 151 runners, all of whom had met the entry standard of 14:51.

Brenton Duvall (Bel Air) placed fourth in 1:59.92 in the 800 and ran on the winning 4x400 team March 23 in an invitational meet at the University of Lynchburg. The Christopher Newport University freshman ran the 3,000-meter steeplechase Saturday in a meet in Newport News, Va., clocking 10:45.89.

Jessica Rogers (CMW) tried the 2,000-meter steeplechase for the first time in the Florida State Relays March 23. She finished the five-lap, 21-hurdle race in 7:45.36.

Julianna Stevens (Fallston) placed fifth in a 1,500-meter race in Mount Olive, N.C. March 24. The Slippery Rock University freshman ran 5:04.06.

Upcoming local races

April 7 - 12th Annual Survival Run 5K, Bel Air, West Gordon St. to Ma and Pa Trail, 8 a.m., runharford.com.