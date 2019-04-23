Perryville blanks North East, 10-0, in statement baseball game

The Perryville Panthers (7-4) used all facets of the game Tuesday to shut out visiting North East (5-6), 10-0, in six innings of an non-division baseball game between UCBAC schools.

Dylan Nickle pitched all six innings for the win, scattering four hits, walking one, hitting a batter and striking out three.

Nickle’s teammates gave him a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning. Leadoff hitter James Able singled and Mike Newsome (two hits) doubled him to third. Freshman Daniel Tserkis then tripled in both with his first of three hits.

Sam Richie’s groundout plated Tserkis with the third run and the Panthers were off and running. “I just go up there thinking, just swing the bat, it doesn’t matter where it goes as long as I can just do my job and get it somewhere hard, down on the field,” Tserkis said. “It will generate more runs and give our team momentum and to eventually lead to more hits, not for me, but everyone else.”

The Panthers added three more runs in each of the third and fourth innings, pushing the Panthers lead to 9-0.

In the third, Austen Bowman got things started with a one out single, but he moved to second when the ball was misplayed in left field.

Newsome drew a walk and Tserkis followed with an RBI single. Sam Richie also added an RBI single and Tserkis raced home with the third run on a wild pitch.

In the fourth, with one away, Shawn Huth and Able hit back-to-back singles and Bowman drew a walk to load the bases. Newsome singled in a run, as did Tserkis, to give him four RBIs on the day.

The ninth run scored when Jake Helensky reached on an error.

Nickle, meanwhile, overcame runners on first and second, no-out situations in both the second and third innings to keep the Indians silent.

Nickle got a flyout, strikeout and groundout in the second. In the third, it was the defense that helped out.

In the third, Nicholas Liberti and Anthony Mrozowski (bunt) opened the inning with singles. With Vaughn England at the plate, Panthers catcher Richie put on a pickoff play at second.

Richie caught the Nickle pitch and then fired a strike to shortstop Helensky, who applied the tag on Liberti for the out.

A fly ball to center and a strikeout ended the inning. “I just thought to myself, I have a defense behind me and even if they make errors, they’ll always get the next one, so I just kept throwing strikes and led my defense play,” Nickle said.

The defense came up big in the in the next two innings. Center fielder Tyler Nasuta ran down a blast off the bat of Matthew Ross to open the fourth inning. Nasuta also caught two more fly balls to end the inning.

In the fifth, Nickle’s lone walk went to Patrick O’Brien with one out. The next batter, Liberti, lined out to right fielder Able. Able made the catch and alertly thyrew back to Newsome at first to double off O’Brien.

Nickle allowed a two-out single in the sixth, but got the next batter on a foul pop-up to end the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Tserkis walked and scored the 10th and deciding run on Richie's double. Richie finished with two hits and two RBIs.

“It was a huge win, a huge win whatsoever,” Panthers first year head coach Rick Davis said. “You never know what’s going to happen after a long break, with Easter weekend and stuff like that. We tried to stay fresh, we had practice yesterday, trying to keep momentum with this team. Iv’e told them right from the get-go, this is a statement game right here.”

Eagles edge Rams

Aberdeen (5-4, 6-6) edged visiting Edgewood (0-5, 0-7), 2-1, Tuesday night under the lights of Cal Ripken, Sr. Field. It was a UCBAC Susquehanna Division game.

Aberdeen scored both runs in the fourth inning on Brandon Brown’s two-out single. Brian Langbein (walk) and Ryan Feathers (HBP) scored the runs.

Brown was thrown out at home later to end the inning, trying to score on Cameron Hobbs’ single.

Adam Siedlecki threw five and two-third innings for the win. He gave up three hits and a walk, while striking out eight.

Edgewood scored its run in the sixth on two infield singles and a successful double steal.

Stephen Schultz came on in relief to get a four-out save. He struck out the last batter of the sixth with the tying run at third. He then got a strikeout and groundout in the seventh with the tying run at third again.

Warriors lose

Havre de Grace (4-6) lost at Fallston (7-4), 12-2, Tuesday in five innings of non-division play.

