County athletes, teams suffer untimely two-day break

Harford County athletes, as well as a number of others around the state, were forced into a two-day break this week. The untimely and unscheduled break comes at a bad time with just a couple of weeks left in the regular season for boys and girls basketball teams and a little less for wrestlers and swimmers.

Tuesday’s postponement took care of a whole night of basketball play for both boys and girls teams. Harford Tech at Patterson Mill boys basketball was rescheduled for the Wednesday, but with that addtional postponement, the game is now set for Feb. 11.

The North East at North Harford boys game was in the same predicament, postponed twice. The game is now set for Feb. 6.

Aberdeen’s Tim Lindecamp, one-of-10 public school Athtletic Directors in Harford County, didn’t have it so bad. “It is always hard trying to reschedule. Lucky for me it was all within the UCBAC conference, the games I needed to reschedule,” Lindecamp said Wednesday. “These AD’s work great with each other. My games are all rescheduled.”

The Aberdeen boys home basketball game with Edgewood is now Feb. 19. Aberdeen girls basketball at Elkton is now Feb. 20 and Aberdeen wrestling versus visiting North Harford is Feb. 6.

Other boys basketball games without a makeup date yet are Perryville at Havre de Grace; Elkton ar Bel Air; and C. Milton Wright at Joppatowne.

In girls basketball, the Havre de Grace at Perryville game is now Feb. 4 and the Joppatowne at Harford Tech game is Feb. 6.

Games without makeup dates are North Harford at North East; and Bel Air at C. Milton Wright.

Wrestling action was wiped out Wednesday. Among the rescheduled are Elkton at Harford Tech set for today (Friday). Fallston at Bo Manor was to be wrestled Thursday.

Meets not rescheduled yet include Patterson Mill and C. Milton Wright at Havre de Grace; and Bel Air at North East.

One swimming meet was also postponed Tuesday. Swimmers will converge on Magnolia Middle School’s pool next week for the Harford County swim championships.

The girls meet is scheduled for Tuesday and the boys meet will follow on Wednesday. Both meets begin at 5:45 p.m.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports