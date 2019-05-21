Patterson Mill rolls to state girls lacrosse title, 20-5, over Loch Raven

It was just a matter of minutes into Tuesday’s Class 1A girls state championship lacrosse game that Patterson Mill was going to win its second straight state title.

The Huskies (11-6) scored the first nine goals over a 15-minute stretch and cruised past Loch Raven (6-11), 20-5, at Paint Branch High School.

“We were shocked, like I said in the regular season game, was a close match [16-15 Huskies win],” Huskies coach Kim Burgasser said. “We kind of changed our game plan a little bit, we face guarded their top player, we took away their other two players and we were just prepared with their offense and offensively I think we’re a different team than at the beginning of the year. We’re finding girls, we’re patient, we’re taking our time and we’re finding the right looks.”

Sophomore Anna Salerno scored the first of the nine goals and finished with a game-high five goals and two assists.

Salerno scored four of the first nine and senior Beth Bruck scored two. Delaney Madsen, Lindsey Tolliver and Sydney Beck added a goal each.

“After awhile, they were playing a zone defense, so we just realized that if we cut, we’d be open, a lot, ad so we realized that and I feel like that really helped,” Salerno said.

The draw control was big early and the Huskies had a 17-10 advantage by game’s end. “I just think that it was really important that we had draw after every single possession, because when we got the draw on offense, they weren’t scoring, obviously,” Bruck said.

Huskies senior goalie Faith Treptow was big early, a making three key saves when the game was close. “I just focused and made sure the defense talked to each other and that made sure who was on each cutter, communication is key on defense,” Treptow said.

The Raiders first goal came at the 9:12 mark with Amanda Maxwell finding the net with assist from Julie Rose.

That was all the Raiders scored in a half that ended with Patterson Mill comfortably ahead, 12-1.

“We just couldn’t get the ball on the draw, basic fundamentals, we were a little weak today for some reason and to be honest with you, we didn’t show up,” Raiders coach Rob Persing said. “We had confidence, you don’t get here for nothing. Hard work and everything, it’s just disappointing.”

Following the Maxwell goal, Elise Alders scored back-to-back goals for the Huskies and Beck (four goals) notched her second to close the half.

The second half, with running clock, was much the same. The Huskies opened the half with goals by Bruck (four goals, five assists), Beck and Alders (three goals).

Julie Rose scored two of Loch Raven’s four, second half goals. “I just think we didn’t show up to play, we didn’t start off strong,” Rose said. “We definitely couldn’t get the draws and it was a huge part of this game, That definitely hurt us.”

Emily Ryan and Kendel Iwanicki also scored for the Raiders and Elyssa Nowowieski had an assist.

Tolliver (two goals, one assist), Salerno, Beck, Madsen (two goals, two assists) and Bruck closed out the Huskies scoring.

Treptow finished with seven saves. The Raiders split halves with goalies. Catherine Levy had one save in the first half and Karisma Daniels made two in the second half.

“We have a great group of girls and I’m fortunate that I coach with two great people, Stacey Sewell and Ken Zorbach,” Burgasser said. “I mean they’re a big part of our program and why it’s so successful.”

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports