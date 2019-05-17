Patterson Mill headed back to state boys lacrosse final

The Patterson Mill boys lacrosse team scored early and often Friday night en route to an 20-11 Class 1A state semifinal win over Smithsburg at Havre de Grace’s James R. Harris Stadium.

The Huskies, defending 1A state champions, will seek to win a second straight title Monday at Paint Branch High School. The Huskies will meet Sparrows Point at 4 p.m.

The Pointers defeated McDonough, 7-4, in Friday’s other state semifinal.

In the Huskies win, senior Connor Madsen scored the first goal 1:19 into the game and finished with five goals and two assists to lead the Huskies.

Patterson Mill followed with goals from Nick Repke and Travis Karwatka, before the Leopards scored their only goal of the quarter. William Nussear did the honors, but that goal was answered by five Huskies goals over a five-minute stretch.

Kevin Dyke (four goals) scored two, as did Madsen and Zac Haskell (two goals) netted his first.

“We talked to the kids before the game about, we did beat them last year in the state championship,” Huskies head coach Jason Bellamy said. “We saw earlier in the year they lost to Francis Scott Key in the regular season, 18-4, came back a couple weeks later and beat them 12-0. So I knew, they that had some grit, some character. We knew they were a good team, a talented team, but our guys were ready to play when they came out.”

The Huskies defense, meanwhile, led by its lone senior Evan Ehly, was wreaking havoc on the Smithsburg attack.

Numerous Smithsburg possessions ended with long poles jarring balls loose from the shorter stick attackers.

“We just played on fire today, plus we knew what they were going to do, we watch a lot of film, really scouted them very well,” Ehly said. “We just played them last year, so we did the same things. I got to cover the same kid, so I knew what to do. Everyone else knew, too, and they stepped up.”

With the defense creating turnovers, the offense was able to keep rolling. Smithsburg, though, did score the first goal of the second quarter with Shane Hovermale converting, but again, it was the Leopards lobe goal of the quarter.

The Huskies peppered the Leopards goal in the second quarter, leading to eight more goals and a commanding 16-2 halftime lead.

Madsen and Haskell scored a minute apart before Dyke’s head led to Chance Urban’s (four assists) first goal. Smithsburg was lining up an open shot when Dyke came out of nowhere and lunged, head first toward the shooter.

The ball lined directly off Dyke’s helmet and into the stick of Urban, who raced down field and unleashed a shot past Leopards keeper Jacob Reiter.

The Huskies closed the half with goals from Madsen, Dyke, Repke (three goals), Karwatka (two goals) and Urban (three goals) again.

With a running clock to start the second half, the Huskies scored one goal, Repke’s third.

The Leopards scored three times, but it was still a 12-goal deficit at quarter’s end. Scoring goals were Austin Linn, Zachary Brown and Hovermale.

Bellamy basically emptied his bench in the fourth quarter and Smithsburg took advantage. The Leopards scored four straight goals and had the deficit down to eight 17-9, with 4:13 to play.

Urban ended the run with his final goal, but Smithsburg added two more to get within seven, 18-11.

The Leopards got no closer as Dyke and Matt Gallagher closed the scoring.

Freshman goalie Ethan Kroll made three first half saves for the Huskies, while Justin Strawderman was much busier in the second half, making nine saves.

Leopards goalie Reiter finished with seven saves.

“It’s real important to us, we set goals at the beginning of the season to win championships,” Bellamy said.

