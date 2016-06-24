News Maryland Harford County The Aegis Aegis Sports

IronBirds honor law enforcement, win home opener

The Aberdeen IronBirds honored law enforcement and paid tribute to two murdered Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies, as the team opened its home season with a 7-0 win over Auburn, Wednesday night at Ripken Stadium.

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun
