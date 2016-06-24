IronBirds honor law enforcement, win home opener

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun
Jennifer Logsdon, wife of Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, smiles as she shares a hug with Aimee Grebe, fiance of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey, on the pitchers mound after throwing out the ceremonial first pitches for Wednesday's IronBirds home opener.
Aimee Grebe, fiance of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey, smiles as she shares a hug with Jennifer Logsdon, wife of Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, on the field at Ripken Stadium before throwing out the first pitch for Wednesday's IronBirds home opener.
The Aberdeen IronBirds honored law enforcement and paid tribute to two murdered Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies, as the team opened its home season with a 7-0 win over Auburn, Wednesday night at Ripken Stadium.
