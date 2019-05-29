Plenty to see and enjoy in upcoming 2019 IronBirds season

The Aberdeen IronBirds, the Class A short-season affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, recently announced its promotional schedule for the 2019 regular season, which gets under way in just two weeks.

IronBirds fans will have the chance to enjoy 19 themed promotional nights, unique visiting entertainers and seven post-game fireworks shows throughout the season.

“We’ve got something exciting planned for every weekend that baseball will be played in Aberdeen this summer. From honoring local sports legends like the Ripken Family to the ‘Harford’s Got Talent’ talent show, there’s something fun for fans of all ages to enjoy,” IronBirds General Manager Matt Slatus said. “We can’t wait to see all of our wonderful fans this season and make even more great memories at the ballpark together.”

Opening Night is set for Friday, June 14 as the IronBirds host the Hudson Valley Renegades and celebrate Military Appreciation Night presented by Leidos. Opening Night will also feature a post-game fireworks display.

The IronBirds will transform into the Aberdeen Legacy on Saturday, Aug. 3 in celebration of the Ripken family’s contributions to growing the game in Harford County and around the globe. Cal and Bill we be at the ballpark that night to celebrate with fans and share stories from their baseball careers. The Legacy will wear specialty uniforms, featuring imagery of Cal Sr., Cal Jr., and Bill.

To celebrate the occasion, the IronBirds have a limited 4-pack ticket offer available for $60. For each $60 4-pack purchased, the buyer will receive one autographed 8x10 photo from Cal and Bill. Cal and Bill will also be at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium for Youth Sports Night on Monday, June 15.

On Friday, July 19 the IronBirds will reemerge as its alter ego — the Steamed Crabs — for the third year in a row. The following weekend, the ballpark will be transformed into a school of magic to celebrate Wizard Night on Friday, July 26, complete with flying brooms and a post-game fireworks display coordinated to magical music.

One of Harford County’s richest traditions is headed to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, Harford County Farm & Agriculture Night (Friday, Aug.2) will feature live animals, a petting zoo, and tractor pulls throughout the ballpark. Baltimore Sports Night (Saturday, Aug. 10) will celebrate Baltimore sports with Orioles alumni legends, Super Bowl winning head coach Brian Billick, the Marching Ravens, Poe the mascot, and Ravens Cheerleaders.

Many fan-favorites return this season, including Winter Wonderland featuring professional figure skaters (Saturday, July 13), Star Wars Night (Friday, Aug. 9) and Fan Appreciation Night (Friday, Aug. 30). Prior to all Saturday home games, fans of all ages may play catch on the field and on Sundays, following the game, fans age 55 and up are invited to round the warning track as part of the Senior Stroll. In an IronBirds tradition, Kids Run the Bases following all Sunday games as well.

IronBirds single game tickets begin at just $5 per game. Tickets can be purchased online at www.IronBirdsBaseball.com or by visiting the box office at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The first 250 fans to purchase a total of four tickets or more, at the box office only, will receive their choice of special IronBirds gift. One gift available per four tickets purchased.