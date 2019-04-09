Harford student-athletes honored for state championships; sportsmanship awards presented

Harford County’s 10 individual student-athletes and six relay teams that earned MPSSAA state championships in swimming, indoor track and wrestling were honored by the county’s Board of Education Monday night.

Six schools were also recognized for earning sportsmanship awards in their divisions.

In swimming for Class 3A/2A/1A, individual winners included Mason Young (100-yard backstroke) from Harford Technical High School and Alan Nguyen (boys 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly), Jack Leary (100-yard butterfly) and Katerina Lomis (girls 100-yard butterfly) from Patterson Mill High School.

Relay team winners were, from Patterson Mill High School, Sean Lipscomb, Issara Ounnarath, Jack Leary and Alan Nguyen (boys 200-yard freestyle relay) and Noah Harley, Jack Leary, Issara Ounnarath and Alan Nguyen (boys 400- yard freestyle).

State wrestling champions were honored Monday night by the Harford County Board of Education.

Wrestling champions were James Riveira (120-pound weight class) and Sawyer Graham (160-pound weight class) from C. Milton Wright for Class 4A/3A and Brent Lorin (113-pound weight class) from Bel Air High School for Class 4A/3A.

Indoor track individual champions included Caitlyn Bobb (300-meter dash and 500-meter run) and Beyonce Kelly (high jump) from Harford Technical High School and Lindsey Perry (800-meter run) from C. Milton Wright High School.

Relay team winners were, from Harford Technical High School, Caitlyn Bobb, Petronilla Onyebadi, Nya Ray and Hunter Rae Green (4x200 meter relay); Beyonce Kelly, Samantha Peters, Morgan Dean and Caitlyn Bobb (4x400 meter relay); and Shannon Dooley, Zachary Taylor, Kevin Baranoski and Daron Taylor (4x800 meter relay). And from Bel Air High School, Elizabeth Pickett, Riley McDermott, Mackenzie Morrison and Morgan Loewe (4x800 meter relay).

Members of individual and relay team state swimming titles were honored Monday by the Harford County Board of Education.

Several Harford County teams earned the Sportsmanship Award in the Chesapeake Division: Fallston High School boys basketball team, Harford Technical High School girls basketball team and the Bel Air High School wrestling team.

In the Susquehanna Division, the Joppatowne High School wrestling team, the North Harford High School girls swim team and the Joppatowne High School boys swim team earned sportsmanship awards.