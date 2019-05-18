Dudick scores 12 goals; Harford women in national lacrosse championship game

Arnold, Md. – Freshman attacker Sarah Dudick scored a career high 12 goals, to lead No. 1 Harford Community College took over the No. 2 Onondaga Lazers, 22-17, in the semifinals of Saturday's NJCAA National Championship at Siegert Field.

The Fighting Owls (13-1) move on to Sunday's championship final, where they will take on the winner of the second semifinal between Anne Arundel and Monroe CC. Sunday’s national title game starts at noon.

Harford's 6-0 run midway through the half drastically impacted an otherwise back and forth opening 30 minutes. Dudick (Fallston) led the charge on offense, scoring six of Harford's 11 goals in the first half. Onondaga, however, went into the halftime break scoring six of the final nine goals, capped off by two goals in the final minute of play by Samantha Dixon, to cut the deficit to, 11-9.

Dudick lit up the Lazers for three more goals to start the second half. Onondaga called timeout, then scored five goals out of the break to knot the score at 14-14.

The top two teams in the nation continued to trade shots down the stretch until the Lazers took a 17-16 lead with nine and a half minutes left. Harford's defense grabbed the reigns from there, holding Onondaga without a goal for the remainder of the game. Dudick got back into the goals as well, scoring three of the contest's final five to propel Harford into its second straight finals appearance.

Beth Bishop (Harford Tech) added four goals, while Keeley McHugh (Bel Air) netted three goals.

Rachel Wilson (Havre de Grace) scored two goals and Julianna Andrus (Joppatowne) netted one goal.

McHugh added three assists while Bishop and Samantha DeCarlo (Fallston) each had two. Mackenzie Souder (Edgewood) and Wilson also had assists.

HCC goalie Amanda Cliffe (Havre de Grace) led with six ground balls and 14 saves, while DeCarlo caused a game-high six turnovers.