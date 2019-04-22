Harford Community College has big sports weekend

The Harford Community College athletic department celebrated another big weekend with a sweep by the baseball team and another lopsided win for the men’s lacrosse team.

The baseball sweep came Saturday at home, with the Fighting Owls beating the ASA Brooklyn Avengers, 7-3, in game one and 11-2 in the nightcap.

In the opener, sophomore Reyce Curnane mashed two homers and drove in five runs to lead the win

Both teams struggled to produce much of anything in the way of run support in the first two innings, with Nehemiah Wright's sac fly in the bottom of the second standing as the lone score. This rapidly changed in the bottom of the third, with Curnane hitting his first long ball of the day for a 3-1 lead.

ASA pulled back within two runs in the top of the fourth, but Curnane connected on his second of the day, this time a three-run blast, to put the Fighting Owls ahead 7-2.

Harford reliever Blake James (3.1 IP, 1 ER) took care of the Avengers from there, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out a pair to earn the win out of the pen.

In game two, Harford scored 10 runs over the first three innings, leading to the mercy rule triumph over the Avengers.

The Fighting Owls snapped out of their game one struggles at the plate, with six players combining for 11 hits and 10 RBI. Ajay Sczepkowski led Harford with a three-hit performance, including a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.

Marty Neal (4 IP, 0 ER) carved up ASA from the mound, tossing aside six Avengers via strikeout to improve to 6-1 on the year.

The Fighting Owls have now won 28 straight games and hold a 38-5 record.

Schmidt leads men’s lacrosse

No. 2 Harford claimed its 11 consecutive win with a dominant 24-5 defeat of the No. 5 Sussex County Sharks, Saturday afternoon inside Harford Stadium.

The Fighting Owls' offense scored 17 unanswered goals to start the game. They finished with 75 shots, 43 coming in on goal. Five players finished with hat tricks, led by sophomore Chandler Schmidt's (North Harford) five.

Owen Consoletti added four goals, while Reece Wiseman, Tyler Wagoner (Perryville) and Alex Wroe (John Carroll) tallied three goals each. Eli Doyle and Grady DiPeso (C. Milton Wright) added two goals apiece, while Andrew Stump (Fallston) and Gaige Lennon scored a goal each.

Harford's defense was just as solid, causing 11 turnovers and claiming 39 ground balls before halftime. As a unit, they held the Sharks scoreless for 37 minutes.

Barrett Casto (12 saves) was in goal for the win. The Fighting Owls are now 11-1.