Harford women's lacrosse team rolls to ninth straight win

The No. 1 Harford Community College Fighting Owls women’s lacrosse team maintained their undefeated streak on Friday, utilizing a 9-0 run in the first half to claim an 18-3 victory over the Genesee Cougars.

Rachel Wilson (Havre de Grace) scored two of her team-leading four goals to start off the game. Genesee cut Harford's advantage to 2-1 just a couple minutes later, but the Fighting Owls (9-0) went on to score nine unanswered to take an 11-1 lead.

Harford's defense clamped down on the Cougars in the second half, limiting them to one goal on just two shots. The offense remained just as strong in the final 30 minutes, with six different Fighting Owls netting goals.

Beth Bishop (Harford Tech), Sarah Dudick (Fallston) and Julianna Andrus (Joppatowne) added three goals each. Samantha DeCarlo (Fallston) scored two, while Kiley Hartsell (Joppatowne), Rachel Kocsan (Joppatowne) and Paige Graff (Edgewood) added a goal each.

Harford utilized a 7-0 scoring run to accomplish yet another first in program history on Thursday: a victory over the six-time NJCAA national champion Monroe Community College Tribunes.

After falling to the Trojans in last year's national championship final, Harford received an off the field victory over Monroe by becoming the first college to be ranked No. 1 by the NJCAA since 2014. The Fighting Owls also became the first Maryland program since 2012 to earn the honor.

Monroe dominated the run of play early on and took a 4-2 lead with just under four minutes to go in the opening half. A large part of the Tribunes success was due to goalie Leah Di Domenico, who stopped 11 shots in the first half.

Bishop (three goals), Mckenzie Souder (two goals, Edgewood) and Dudick (six goals) sparked the Fighting Owls' comeback. The trio combined to score seven unanswered goals to end the first and begin the second half to put Harford ahead 9-4. A Monroe goal ended the run with nine minutes left in the game, but the Fighting Owls scored three more times to leave no doubt about the final outcome.

Baseball beats Cecil

Harford claimed its 20th conference win of the season, foiling the Cecil Seahawks, 10-5, Monday afternoon at the Harford Sports Complex.

A couple of middle inning, two-RBI hits by Reyce Curnane and Jordyn Smith made the largest impact in the game. Curnane's hit, a two-run single that plated Justin Brown and Nehemiah Wright, boosted Harford's lead to 5-1 in the fourth. Smith's double was off a pitch he crushed to right field, allowing Matthew Shilling and Spencer Smith to score, en route to a 7-1 Harford lead.

The Fighting Owls utilized five pitchers through nine innings to get the job done. Zach Smith (4 IP, 0 ER) was the most impressive, striking out a quartet of batters while surrendering just one hit in a winning performance. John Torres and Matt Gorman sealed the deal in the final two innings, facing just seven batters before claiming the final six outs of the game.

Harford has now won its last 29 games. They improve to 39-5 (20-1 Md Juco) on the season.