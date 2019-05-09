HCC's Chandler Schmidt is NJCAA Player of Week

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has announced Harford redshirt sophomore Chandler Schmidt (North Harford) as its NJCAA Player of the Week for April 29 to May 5.

Schmidt saved two of the best performances of his career for the Region 20 tournament this past weekend, tallying a season high nine goals against Essex in the semifinals and nine points against Howard in the final. He joins Owen Consoletti (March 18-24) and Moriah Yousefi (April 1-7) and Barret Casto (April 8-14) as the fourth Fighting Owl to be given the weekly national honor this season.

The Street native has come up big for the Fighting Owls several times this season, including a five-goal performance in Harford's first-ever win against Onondaga. He leads the NJCAA in goals (55) and tops all Maryland Juco Conference players in points (71).

Harford returns to action as the No. 2 seed in the NJCAA National Tournament, set to take place May 18-19 at Genesee Community College. They will face the winner of this week's play-in game between No. 3 Onondaga and No. 6 Mercer County on May 18 at 4 p.m.

Women’s lax wins playoff opener

No. 1 Harford scored 12 times in the opening 15 minutes, allowing the Fighting Owls to defeat No. 4 Howard, 17-4, in Wednesday afternoon's Region 20 women's lacrosse semifinals in Columbia.

Harford improves to 12-0 with the victory, moving the Fighting Owls ahead of their 11-win mark last season. Only the 14-4 record set by the 2016 women's lacrosse team stands in its way of obtaining the most wins in program history. Howard sees their season come to an end at 1-10.

Seven different Fighting Owls scored in the contest. NJCAA leading scorer Sarah Dudick (Fallston) and sophomore attacker Beth Bishop (Harford Tech) paced all players with four goals each. Dudick also led with five assists, caused three turnovers and chipped in four draw controls.

Rachel Wilson (Havre de Grace) added three goals, while Sammy DeCarlo (Fallston) and Toni Grad (Havre de Grace) scored two goals apiece. Julianna Andrus (Joppatowne) and Paige Graff (Edgewood) added a goal each.

Bishop added two assists, while DeCarlo, Wilson and Graff had one each.

Harford goalie Amanda Cliffe (Havre de Grace ) made seven saves.

The Fighting Owls will go toe-to-toe with No. 2 seed Anne Arundel on Saturday at 3 p.m. The winner will receive an automatic bid to the NJCAA National Championship.

Baseball to host division championship tournament

Harford Community College Athletics is set to host the NJCAA Eastern District Division I Baseball Championship this weekend. The four-team tournament will be played Friday through Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 the day of each game at the main gate leading into the Harford Sports Complex. There will also be a $15 three-day tournament pass available. All Harford students, faculty and staff that present their H-ID will be admitted for free.

All three days will be live streamed on the Harford athletics website. Live stats will also be provided.

Harford earned the No. 1 seed after defeating Potomac State in the Region 20 final on Monday. The Fighting Owls and No. 3 seed Catamounts will be joined by Region 15 champion Monroe (No. 4) as well as the Region 10 winner and No. 2 seed Spartanburg Methodist. The winner will receive an automatic bid into the NJCAA Division I Baseball World Series, hosted at Sam Suplizio Field in Grand Junction Colorado, from May 25 through June 1.