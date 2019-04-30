Harford baseball sees win streak snapped; still claims conference for 4th time in 5 years

Rowan Gloucester scored seven runs in the sixth inning Sunday, snapping Harford Community College’s historic 32-game baseball win streak. The Fighting Owls fell 9-1 in game one of a sweep by the home team.

Harford struggled at the plate and defensively, tallying just four hits, while committing four errors. All seven runs in the seventh that the Roadrunners plated were unearned.

In game two, Lorenzo Morello drove home GianCarlo Palmieri in the tenth inning to give the Roadrunners a 9-8, walk-off victory over Harford.

The Fighting Owls trailed 7-4 in the sixth, but scored two runs on bases loaded walks and a third via passed ball to force extra innings. Jimmy Nixon singled in the ninth to put Harford ahead 8-7, but a throwing error in the bottom of the inning allowed Rowan to tie the game once more. Palmieri walked to start the tenth, then moved over to third after a wild pitch and a bunt single. Morello's single sealed the Roadrunners second straight win over Harford on the day, marking the first time this season that a team has taken both games of a doubleheader against the Fighting Owls.

Harford drops to 42-7 on the year

On Saturday, Harford claimed its fourth Maryland Junior College Conference regular season championship in the last five seasons, defeating the host Allegany Trojans 8-1, in game two of a sweep.

The Fighting Owls took control of the game in the middle innings, scoring four runs in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth. Spencer Harbert, Ethan Kiple, and Jake Wyandt led Harford with two hits each and combined to drive in five runs.

Harford's pitching staff tossed in another solid performance, with Zach Smith (4 IP, 0 ER) and Emir Garrett (3 IP, 0 ER) working together to allow just four hits and one unearned run through seven innings of work. Smith struck out five batters while Garrett sat down a trio of Trojans via punch out.

In game two, Braeden Fausnaught tossed five shutout innings, striking out a career high 13 batters in Harford's 13-0 rout of Allegany.

Fausnaught (5 IP, 0 ER) faced no more than four batters per inning during his time on the bump, scattering three walks in an otherwise dominant showing to improve his record to 6-1 on the year. His outing also marks the fifth time the Harford starter has been a part of a shutout performance this season.

Thomas Hojnacki provided the lone run support in the first inning via grand slam to give Harford a 4-0 lead. The Fighting Owls finally broke through again in the final two innings, plating nine runs on seven hits, including home runs by Spencer Smith and Justin Brown.

Men’s tennis

No. 10 Harford put on its second strong performance of the week, knocking off Goucher College, 6-3, Saturday afternoon at the Harford Tennis Complex.

With one match left to go, the Fighting Owls own a 6-1 record against four colleges and universities this season. They also finish with a perfect 5-0 mark at home and improve to 8-5 with the win.

Goucher took points in No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, leaving Harford in need of four singles victories to earn the overall win. Thomas Norwood and Artur Etzberger got Harford started, claiming victory as a pair in No. 1 doubles (8-6) and then pulling off straight set wins (6-0, 6-2) during No. 1 and No. 2 singles action.

Bruno Brocanelli won in dramatic fashion in No. 6 singles, coming back from a first set defeat to win after laying claim to a second and third set tiebreaker. Harford's final two points came from John Brett and Nico Verdu. Brett swept Gophers No. 4 Frankie Mullinix, 6-0, 6-0. Verdu seemed to be rolling in his match, but Goucher No. 5 Omosesan Adebamgbe forced a third set before eventually falling to the Harford freshman (6-2, 3-6, 6-3).

Harford completed its regular season on a high note, defeating the Stevenson University Mustangs, 8-1, Sunday afternoon at the Greenspring Tennis Courts.

Stevenson came into the match with a 14-2 record. Their last defeat to a junior college was back in 2018, when they dropped a neutral site meeting against Juniata College.

The Fighting Owls end their regular season with a 9-5 overall record. Their 7-1 record against four colleges and universities this season is Harford's best mark since 2016.

Harford went relatively unchallenged against the Mustangs, with four singles and two doubles matches ending with Stevenson managing to tally two games or less. Thomas Norwood, Artur Etzberger, John Brett and Nico Verdu each collected two wins on the afternoon.

The most competitive match of the day took place at No. 3 doubles, where Jackson Cesark and Bruno Brocanelli went to a tiebreaker with the Mustangs before claiming an 8-7 (10-4) win. Harford split a couple of tight matches as well at No. 4 and 5 singles. Adria Aguilar Guerrero fell to Stevenson senior Douglas Vaughan, 8-6, while Harford freshman Nico Verdu managed to overcome another Mustangs' senior in Worden Ly by the same score.

Women’s tennis

No. 24 Harford returned to the courts for the first time in over two weeks, falling to an experienced Stevenson University side, 6-3, Sunday afternoon at the Greenspring Tennis Courts.

The Fighting Owls fall to 1-10 on the season.

The Mustangs were able to pull away in some close matchups in both singles and doubles play thanks to a roster littered with upperclassman. Even still, Noemi Aguirre was able to defeat Stevenson junior Jenna Skove, 8-3, at No. 1 singles. Aguirre, joined by Paula Martinez, also took down Skove and fellow Stevenson junior Kelsi Mentzer at No. 1 doubles, 8-2. Sofia Samra and Kelly Hudak claimed Harford's final point of the day with an 8-3 win over Stevenson's No. 3 duos pairing.