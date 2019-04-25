Harford women's lacrosse team improves to 10-0; Dudick honored

10 different Harford Community College Fighting Owls scored in No. 1 Harford's convincing 21-9 win over the Howard Dragons on Wednesday night at Dragon Stadium in Columbia.

A 12-0 run by Harford to end the first half completely changed the narrative of the contest, which had previously seen Howard take a 5-3 lead 15 minutes in. NJCAA Player of the Week Sarah Dudick (Fallston) and conference point leader Beth Bishop (Harford Tech) ignited the rally, combining for half of the Fighting Owls' goals during this stretch.

Bishop (four assists) and Dudick finished with four goals each, while Toni Grad (Havre de Grace) added three goals.

Julianna Andrus (Joppatowne), Rachel Wilson (Havre de Grace) and Paige Graff (Edgewood) scored two goals each. Also with a goal each were Kiley Hartsell (Joppatowne), Rachel Kocsan (Joppatowne), Mary Greig (John Carroll) and Caroline Abbott (Fallston).

Goalie Amand Cliffe made 10 saves.

Harford is now 10-0 on the year and 5-0 in conference play.

Dudick gets award

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has announced Harford freshman attacker Dudick as its NJCAA Player of the Week for April 15 - April 21.

Dudick came up with a pair of important hat tricks in two road wins last week. Her season-high six goals against Monroe on Apr. 18 were crucial to Harford's 12-6 defeat of the Tribunes. Dudick went on to tally three goals and six draw controls just a day later in an 18-3 win over Genesse.

This is the second weekly national honor that Dudick has earned this season. She currently sits tied for first place at the national level with 33 goals and has played a major role in Harford earning its first No. 1 ranking in program history.

Baseball wins 30th in row

Center fielder Nehemiah Wright tripled and left fielder Reyce Curnane singled in the ninth, extending Harford's win streak to 30 games with a 6-2 triumph over the Potomac State Catamounts on Wednesday afternoon in Keyser, West Virginia.

With the game knotted at two heading into the final inning, Harford scored four runs to retake the lead. Jimmy Nixon reached first with a leadoff walk and was pinch run for by Justin Brown, who later advanced to third because of two miscues by the Catamount defense. A strikeout allowed Nehemiah Wright to step up and crush his first triple off the year, driving home Brown and eventually scoring himself via a throwing error to move Harford head 4-2.

A wild pitch and a walk put two runners on for Curnane, who put down an RBI-single through the right side of the infield to make the score 5-2 just three batters later. Spencer Smith's fly out drove home one more Fighting Owl before the side was retired at 6-2.

Marty Neal (2.1 IP, 0 ER) closed out Potomac State in the bottom of the ninth, sitting down the final batter of the game with an emphatic strikeout to send Harford home with its win streak still intact.

Harford now stands at 40-5.