HCC softball team splits double header behind pitching of Sullivan

The Harford Community College women’s softball team split a pair in La Plata Wednesday.

The Fighting Owls dropped game one against the College of Southern Maryland, 9-0, but battle back to win game two, 11-1.

Owls starter Amanda Sullivan (Edgewood) limited Southern Maryland to just one run on one hit, leading to the win.

Sullivan (5 IP, 0 ER) was a force on the mound, facing the minimum in three of her five innings. She forced seven ground balls, three fly outs and struck out one. The Harford sophomore helped her own cause at the plate as well, finishing with a game-high three hits.

Breanna Miller (C. Milton Wright) and Devyn Anderson joined Sullivan with strong performances at the dish. Miller drove in two runs on two hits, while Anderson led Harford with four RBIs and two hits, including the first home run of her collegiate career. Bethany Oliver (Edgewood) also had two hits and an RBI.

Harford improves to 4-28 on the year (3-7 Md Juco).

It was all Southern Maryland in game one. The host started and ended the game strong, tagging Harford starter Sam Beeler (5 IP, 9 ER) for four runs in the first and fifth innings. The Fighting Owls, however, struggled at the plate, tallying three hits over six innings.

Collecting hits were Erica James (John Carroll), Gabby Pfaff (North Harford) and Beeler.

Baseball rolls again

Harford’s Mike Taylor became the first Fighting Owls' pitcher to throw a complete nine-inning game this season, as Harford claimed its 26th straight win with a 10-1 defeat of Rowan-Gloucester, Wednesday evening at the Harford Sports Complex.

Taylor (9 IP, 0 ER) struck out four in his bid to join Braedon Fausanaught as the only other Harford starter to go the distance this season. Fausnaught threw a seven-inning complete game in a 5-1 defeat of Montgomery back on April 6.

The redshirt sophomore Taylor saw his shutout go by the wayside in the third after an infield fielding error allowed the Roadrunners to score. Harford's defense was flawless from there however, turning two doubles plays while committing zero errors over the final six innings.

After a quiet first couple of innings, Spencer Harbert woke up the Harford offense with an RBI-single through the left side of the infield that scored Reyce Curnane. A fielding error by the Roadrunners flipped the lead in the Fighting Owls favor for good just three batters later.

Harford moves to 36-5 with the victory.