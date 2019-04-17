HCC men's lacrosse goalie Casto named player of week

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has announced Harford Community College freshman men’s lacrosse goalkeeper Barret Casto as its NJCAA Player of the Week for April 8 - April 14.

Casto had his best performance of the season in last week's road victory over the Essex Knights, stopping a career high 18 shots on goal. He also made seven saves in Harford's most recent win over Ocean County.

The Millersville native and graduate of Severna Park, has been a stalwart in the cage for the Fighting Owls all season long, recording at least five saves in seven of his 10 appearances. He currently leads the Maryland Juco Conference with a 57.7% save percentage and a 7.20 goals per game average.

Casto joins Owen Consoletti (March 18-24) and Moriah Yousefi (April 1-7) as the third Fighting Owl to be given the weekly national honor in the last four weeks.

Baseball wins big

Harford rolled to its 25 consecutive victory on Tuesday, recording eight extra-base hits in a 28-2 lopsided defeat of the host Catonsville Cardinals.

The Fighting Owls produced runs early and often, utilizing 11 players to collect 17 hits over seven innings. Spencer Harbert led off the scoring with a three-run homer in the first, which ended with Harford up 7-0. They tallied at least two runs in every inning but the last, including a six-run fourth and another seven-run inning in the fifth.

Reyce Curnane led all players at the dish, piling up five RBI in a 3-for-3 performance. Harbert, Darius Barton and Nehemiah Wright each homered and drove in four runs each.

Harford is now 35-5 on the year, with a 19-1 record in conference play.