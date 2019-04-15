Harford women's tennis team notches first win

The Harford Community College women's tennis team picked up the first win of its 2019 season, downing the Mercer County Vikings, 9-0, Saturday afternoon at the Harford Tennis Complex.

The Fighting Owls improve to 1-9 on the year.

With two singles and one doubles win already in the bag due to Mercer County only having four women on the roster, the Fighting Owls just needed two points to claim the victory. What resulted from this early boost was a clean sweep of the Vikings by a Harford team desperate to get into the win column after coming so close in recent weeks.

Harford locked in and claimed both doubles matches without much pushback from the Vikings, highlighted by an 8-0 win from the first time pairing of Sofia Samra (Patterson Mill) and Kelly Hudak (Patterson Mill) in No. 2 doubles.

Noemi Aguirre claimed her first singles win of the season, battling back from a three-game first set deficit to win 6-3, 6-1. Faith Hill (Harford Tech) stepped up to No. 2 singles and claimed her first win of 2019 from Vikings' No. 2 Sofia Stepanhoff, 6-0, 6-0. Maria Lopez and Camila Lopez got into singles action for the first time this year, both taking down their Mercer County opponent in straight sets.

Baseball keeps rolling

Braeden Fausnaught and Marty Neal united to toss seven scoreless innings, leading the Harford Fighting Owls to an 11-0 victory over the Potomac State Catamounts, Sunday afternoon at the Harford.

Fausnaught (4.2 IP, 0 ER) delivered yet another strong performance as a starter, striking out six batters while surrendering just three hits over his 100 pitches. A couple of walks ended his day in the fifth inning, with Neal (2.1 IP, 0 ER) stepping in to retire the side. The freshman right-hander went the rest of the way, striking out a pair of Catamounts to earn his third save of the season.

The Fighting Owls' offense took a few innings to get warmed up, but Jimmy Nixon's RBI-double and Nolan Charlton's RBI-single proved to be enough of a lead early on. Reyce Curnane doubled Harford's advantage in the fourth with a two-run home run to right center.

Harford positioned themselves to score more in the sixth, loading the bases with nobody out. An RBI-groundout followed by a pair of walks re-loaded the bases for Nixon, who'd line a pitch over the center field fence for a grand slam.

The Fighting Owls sit at 34-5 on the season.

On Saturday, Harford scored a season-best 26 runs, highlighted by a 17-run third, en route to a 26-7 rout of visiting Southern Maryland.

Harford marched 22 batters to plate in the third, scoring 17 runs off eight hits and one error. The high-scoring inning is their largest since a 31-2 win over Delaware County back in 2017, in which they scored 19 runs before the third out was recorded.

The 26 runs plated by Harford during contest are the Fighting Owls largest amount scored since their 31-2 defeat of Penn State Mont Alto, which also took place during the 2017 season.

Jordyn Smith and Ethan Kiple both recorded two home runs in the win, while Darius Barton tallied one. This marks the second time Harford has hit five long balls in its last five games.

On Friday, Harford sophomore Spencer Smith homered twice, moving himself into a tie for Maryland Juco Conference lead with nine on the season, as the Fighting Owls downed the Southern Maryland Hawks, 8-4, in Churchville.

Smith tagged his eighth long ball of the year in the third to tie the game at 2-2. His ninth, a two-RBI blast to center, doubled Harford's lead in the fourth inning.

Spencer Harbert tallied his eighth home run of the year in the third, a solo blast which gave Harford the lead for good.

The combination of Mitch Hoon (2.0 IP, 0 ER) and Jayvon Green-Springfield (1.0 IP, 1 ER) wrapped up the contest in relief, combining to allow the Hawks just two hits while striking out three.

Men’s lacrosse wins

No. 2 Harford played its final regular season home game of 2019, sending the sophomores out in style with a 20-4 victory over the Ocean County Vikings, Saturday afternoon at the Harford Sports Complex.

Despite a slow start offensively, a quartet of Fighting Owls still finished with hat tricks. Tyler Wagoner (Perryville) and Grady DiPeso (C. Milton Wright) led Harford with five points, each tallying three goals and two assists.

Owen Consoletti and Tyler Legge (Bel Air) also scored three goals each for HCC.

The Fighting Owl defense continues to impress, holding their sixth opponent to single digit scoring while forcing 31 turnovers.

Harford has now won their last nine games and hold a 9-1 mark on the year.