HCC lacrosse, baseball teams post wins

The top ranked Harford Community College Fighting Owls women’s lacrosse team remained undefeated on Wednesday afternoon, dropping host Potomac Stat for the second time this season, 20-3.

Much like their meeting in Harford's regular season opener, the Fighting Owls took control early and cruised from there. 11 different Harford players scored, including a team leading four goals from Sydney McKemy. Rachel Wilson (Havre de Grace) followed behind with three goals, seven draw control wins and a team-high five ground balls. Harford is now 7-0 on the year.

Men’s lacrosse wins, too

No. 2 Harford scored six unanswered goals to end the third and begin the fourth quarter Wednesday, overtaking host Essex for an eventual 17-11 defeat of the Knights.

Fighting Owls' goalie Barret Casto had his best showing of the year in the cage, tallying a career high 18 saves over 60 minutes, including six stops in the opening quarter of the contest.

He, along with the rest of Harford's defense, limited the Knights to a 2-for-6 mark on extra man opportunities. Eli Doyle’s goal sparked the Harford comeback midway through the third quarter, tying the game at 8-8 with an unassisted blast with 7:42 left.

Grady Dipeso (C. Milton Wright) gave Harford the final lead of the day with an unassisted goal of his own just two minutes later.

The Fighting Owls have now won eight straight games. They improve to 8-1 on the season, with an unblemished 3-0 mark in Md Juco Conference play.

Baseball wins run fest

Harford claimed its 18th straight win on Tuesday, knocking off the CCBC-Dundalk Lions, 16-12, on the road.

The Fighting Owls busted the game open in the top of the sixth, plating six runs on two hits, including a monster triple from Reyce Curnane that scored two runs for a 13-5 lead.

Dundalk pushed back in the final two innings with a couple of long balls and a two-RBI single, but Harford reliever Teddy Blumenauer retired the Lions with a pair of strikeouts and a ground out in the ninth.

Harford improves to 28-5 (15-1 Md Juco) after the win.