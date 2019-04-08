HCC men's lacrosse, baseball teams have big weekend

The No. 2 Harford Community College men's lacrosse team (8-1, 3-0) claimed its seventh consecutive victory of the season Saturday, downing the visiting No. 5 Anne Arundel Riverhawks, 26-10, at Harford Stadium.

The Fighting Owls outscored the Riverhawks in all four quarters, including a lopsided fourth quarter in which Harford claimed nine of the 11 goals scored. Moriah Yousefi put on a clinic in face off duty, winning 31 of his 38 chances. The sophomore also claimed a game high 21 ground balls and scored twice.

Tyler Wagoner (Perryville), Owen Consoletti and Chandler Schmidt (North Harford) scored five goals apiece to lead the win.

Grady DiPeso (C. Milton Wright) added four goals, while Reece Wiseman added two goals. Andrew Stump (Fallston), Alex Wroe (John Carroll) and Tyler Legge (Bel Air) scored a goal each.

Wroe also had a team-best six assists.

Baseball sweeps

Harford swept a double header at Montgomery College Saturday. The Fighting Owls won game one, 5-1, and then rolled in game two, 14-4, in five innings.

Harford starter Braedon Fausnaught held Montgomery to just one run on one hit in the opener.

Fausnaught (7 IP, 1 ER) relied on the Harford defense to secure 16 of the game's 21 outs. He faced the minimum amount of batters in three innings and struck out five in his longest outing of the year.

Nolan Charlton kicked off the scoring in the fourth, crushing a pitch over the center field wall for a 1-0 Harford lead. Reyce Curnane doubled that in the fifth with an RBI-single and Spencer Smith made it 4-0 with a two-run blast to dead center, also in the fifth. A throwing error plated Smith again in the final inning.

In game two, the Fighting Owls sent 11 batters to the plate in the first, led off by Curnane's solo home run to right field. Matthew Shilling joined him just two batters later, slamming a pitch the opposite direction to double Harford's lead. Seven additional hits and two Montgomery errors later, and the Raptors were staring down the barrel of an 8-0 deficit courtesy of the Harford offense.

Harford tacked on an additional six runs over the next three innings, highlighted by Curnane's third extra-base hit and a three-RBI homer by Nehemiah Wright. Montgomery nearly extended the game in the fourth, but relievers Mitch Hoon and Blake Johnson secured the Harford win by holding the Raptors hitless for the final four outs of the game.

Redd a third team All-American

Harford women's basketball forward Dahnye Redd has been selected as a 2019 NJCAA Division I Third Team All-American, as announced by the NJCAA on Monday. The sophomore sensation is the tenth Harford women's basketball player to earn All-American honors in program history.

Redd averaged 21.9 points per game and an NJCAA Div. I leading 13.7 rebounds. On February 5, she became the fifth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points, finishing fourth all-time with 1,130 points. Redd also smashed the single season (454) and career rebounding (826) records this year.

In addition to her All-American selection, Redd claimed three Md Juco Conference Player of the Month awards and was named the NJCAA Div. I Player of the Week twice. She was selected by the Md Juco Conference as the Player of the Year and awarded Md Juco First Team honors as well.