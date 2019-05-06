HCC men's lacrosse team wins Region XX championship

No. 1 Harford Community College utilized an 8-0 start to capture the first Region XX Men's Lacrosse Championship in the program's modern era, Sunday, defeating No. 2 seed Howard, 23-16, at the Harford Sports Complex.

The Fighting Owls (13-1) opened up the contest with four scores in the first three minutes, highlighted by a pair of goals from Chandler Schmidt (North Harford). Eli Doyle caught fire a few minutes later, scoring three of his team-leading eight goals to lead Harford into the second quarter with an 8-0 advantage.

Howard attempted to get back into the game with a much better second quarter, but Schmidt and Doyle answered the bell and combined to score the final three goals to put the Fighting Owls ahead 14-6 at the break.

Despite another solid 15 minutes from Howard in the third, a 5-1 scoring run from Harford helped push the game out of reach early in fourth quarter. The Fighting Owls also relied on a strong second half performance from freshman goalie Barret Casto, who made eight key second half saves to help Harford punch their ticket to the NJCAA National Tournament.

Adding to the scoring, Grady DiPeso (C. Milton Wright) scored three goals, while Reece Wiseman and Tyler Wagoner (Perryville) scored two goals apiece. Players with single goals were Alex Wroe (Fallston) and Owen Consoletti.

Wagoner and Doyle led assists with four apiece and Schmidt added three. Wiseman and DiPeso added two each, while Consoletti, Andrew Stump (Fallston) and Moriah Yousefi had one apiece.

Doyle, Wagoner, Consoletti, Shaun Vines (Perryville) and Shawn Rollison were selected to the Region XX All-Tournament Team.

Harford goalie Casto was named Defensive Player of the Tournament, making 17 saves across the two games.

Harford now waits to hear its opponent for the NJCAA National Tournament, set for May 18-19 at Genesee Community College in Batavia, New York.