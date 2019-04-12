Harford baseball pounds Cecil in 18-3 conference win

The Harford Community College baseball team collected 13 extra base hits Thursday, in an 18-3 mercy rule blowout of Md. Juco Conference rival Cecil College, at Brockell Field.

The Fighting Owls struggled out of the gates and trailed the Seahawks 3-1 after three innings. This quickly changed in the top of the fourth, as Harford sent 13 batters to plate to collect nine runs off seven hits and one error. Thomas Hojnacki bookended the inning with a double and a two-run homer to left field.

Harford's relievers shut down the Cecil offense from there, with Zach Smith and Blake Johnson combining to allow just four hits over the final four innings. Smith struck out four in two innings of work and Johnson retired one via punch out in his pair of innings.

Matthew Shilling and Spencer Smith collected three hits each. Shilling doubled three times while Smith tallied one two-bagger.

Reyce Curnane finished 2-for-3 with a homer and a triple, while Ajay Sczepkowski and Ethan Kiple mashed their first home runs of the year. Nehemiah Wright hit his second.

Mitch Hoon (3 IP, 3 ER) picked up the win from the mound, striking out a trio of Seahawks to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The Fighting Owls have now won 19 games in a row. They currently hold a 29-5 record and are 16-1 in conference play.