Harford Gymnastics celebrating record-breaking year

The Harford Gymnastics Training Center located in Joppa had a record-breaking competitive season this year, bringing home 42 individual State Titles, a Regional title and a Maryland State Team Title, the most in the club’s 40-year history.

Leading the team in All-Around scoring, Level 4 gymnast Sofiya Buryak won first place with a 38.30, a new club record, as well as winning gold on the uneven bars with a 9.80 and balance beam with a 9.775. Also winning gold at Level 4 was Rachel Green on bars with a 9.40 and Floor with a 9.525, and teammate Lila Hodgson was the champion on bars with a 9.65 and balance beam with a 9.65.

Ava Moudry won first on floor exercise with 9.80, Jaya Dwaileebe won gold on balance beam with a 9.80, and Aubrey Barrett was the champion on uneven bars with 9.675. Kate Duvak won gold on balance beam with 9.30 and floor exercise with a 9.725.

The Level 4 team won first place in Maryland with a record breaking team score of 115.60. Adelynn Young received the Maryland Outstanding Gymnast Award for Levels 2-5 recognizing her efforts in the gym, school and her community. In addition to the winners already mentioned, the Level 4 team winners were Alexis Skandalis, Evangeline Gurley, Averi McCotter, Madison Puckett, Lauren Koors, Adelynn Young, Rachel Brayton, Soleded Grijalva, Sofia Deangelis, Peyton Leone, Pria Dwaileebe, Cassie Purkey, Alexa Bonincontri, Luvina Just, Callie Lien, Sophia Mahns, and Leah Stromberger. The Level 4 state meet was held at the Community College of Baltimore at Essex April 27 and 28.

Harford’s youngest competitors at Level 2 were led by Heidi Dobry, who won the All-Around with a 38.175, gold on bars with a 9.725 and floor with a 9.45. Teammate Susan Oliphant was the champion on bars with a 9.375, floor with a 9.20 and all-around with a 36.85. Peyton Penick was the bars champ with a 9.65 and Adelynn Justis was the gold medal winner on bars with a 9.50. The Level 2 state meet was held in Berlin at Twisters Gymnastics on May 4..

At Level 3, Zamiya Adkins won top honors in the all-around with a 37.375 and gold on floor with a 9.45. Teammate Lauren Allen was first on beam with a 9.70 and floor with a 9.425 and Lila Parry captured gold on bars with a 9.625. The Level 3 state meet was held at Beachbounders Gymnastics in Fruitland on May 4 and 5.

Competing at Level 5, Harford’s Emily Bowling won the gold in the all-around with a 37.00 and teammate Sarah Euler was the state champion on vault with a 9.825 and floor with 9.40. The Level 5 state meet was held at Twisters Gymnastics in Berlin, May 4 and 5.

In the Level 6 competition, Kendall Brown led the team with a 37.775 for first place in the all-around, and won gold on bars with a 9.45. Brown also was named a member of the Maryland State Team, an honor given to the top 6 gymnasts in the meet overall. Teammate Ryann Kight won gold on the bars with a 9.35, Isabelle Moxham vaulted to gold with a 9.60 and Marleigh Skelton also captured first place on vault with a 9.55. The Level 6 state meet was held at the Churchville Recreation Center on March 16.

At Level 7, Preslee Beynon won first overall with a 37.15 and teammates Kaydence Stallmann and Allegra Lessard tied for first all-around with a 37.025. Lessard also captured gold on uneven bars with 9.65. Cydney Eid was first on bars in her age group with a 9.35 as well as Natalie Watson winning gold on bars with a 9.55. The Level 7 state meet was held in Landover on March 23.

Harford’s Level 8 team had two state champions, with Sophie Rush winning gold on uneven bars with a 9.625 and Greta Basil captured first on bars with a 9.525. The Level 8 state meet was held in Landover on March 23.

Level 8 Regional qualifiers included Rush, Basil, as well as Cecilia Park and Melina Mercado. Basil went on to win the gold medal at the Level 8 Regional Championships on Bars with a 9.60, held on April 5th in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

At Level 9 and 10, Harford’s Hope Mitchell captured the State title on Floor with a 9.45. The Level 9 state meet was held at the Churchville Recreation Center on March 17th. Level 9 Regional Qualifiers were Mitchell, as well as Lian Yale and Savannah Tamberino. Level 10 Regional Qualifiers were Daria Gregory, Caitlyn Allen and Ayanna Khalid-Manning. The Level 9/10 Regional meet was held in Virginia Beach on April 11 through 13th.

Harford’s teams are coached by Kelly Blackwell, Brendon Crevecoeur, Brian Dawson, Teresa DiMauro, Gracie Ford, Jessica Friemann, Katie Howser, Alison Kochenderfer, Tina Kratzmeier, Ron Lievendag, Don Miller, Cora Parrish, Brianna Pickle, Becky Schaller, Leslie Southerlan, Lydia Thompson, Joe Vrzalik, TC Walstrum, Jeff Wilson and Danielle Zacherl. Gymnasts, coaches and parents will celebrate the teams’ success at their annual Awards Banquet on Sunday, June 2 at the Richlin Ballroom.