C. Milton Wright grad JD Guilbault wins weekly lacrosse award for face off play

Randy McRoberts
JD Guilbault, a 2018 graduate of C. Milton Wright, was selected as the MCLA Division 1 Command Performance of the Week award winner recently as a face-off specialist and freshman starter for Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

Guilbault won 20-of-24 face offs to help his team win over national #3 ranked Concordia-Irvine. Guilbault won player of the game for that last Saturday it was announced he got the player of the week award earlier this week.

Guilbault also went 23-of-29 against University of California-Santa Barbara and 22- of-32 Monday against Utah Valley University.

Guilbault was a first team All-Harford selection in The Aegis last Spring.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports

