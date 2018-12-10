Linnea Gonzales is National Player of the Year

As if her senior season couldn’t get any better, University of Maryland field hockey captain Linnea Gonzales was named the 2018 Longstreth/NFHCA Division I National Player of the Year by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

The announcement came Monday morning for Gonzales, who is a 2015 graduate of Patterson Mill High School.

Gonzales, the 2018 Big Ten Conference Player of the Year, was also named the Longstreth/NFHCA Mid-Atlantic Region Player of the Year last month after a stellar final season with the Maryland Terrapins.

“Very surprised and honored to have won this award. I had not expected this at all,” Gonzales said Monday. “I’m grateful for my team, family and coaches who have helped make this such a great season. It has been everything I have asked for and more.”

Gonzales helped lead the Terrapins to a runners-up finish in the NCAA Division I National Championship tournament.

Gonzales finished her senior season leading the Terps in goals (14) and points (33) and was named to the All-Big Ten Tournament Team and was a unanimous selection for All-Big Ten First Team honors.

As one of this year's captains, Gonzales led the Terps to a share of the Big Ten Regular-Season Championship and a Big Ten Tournament Championship. She was named to the Longstreth/NFHCA Mid-Atlantic Region First Team for the fourth time in her career last week.

Gonzales started in all 94 games of her career and scored 43 goals with 13 assists. She helped lead the Terrapins to two Big Ten tournament titles, three Big Ten regular season titles, four trips to the NCAA Tournament and two appearances in the NCAA Finals. Gonzales is the second Terrapin to be named NFHCA National Player of the Year since the honor started in 2010. Current Maryland assistant coach Katie Bam was the recipient of the first honor that year.

