Bel Air, Perryville win region titles in girls volleyball

The Bel Air girls volleyball team captured its fist region crown in five years Friday night, beating a visiting Towson team that dealt the Bobcats a season-ending loss in the final a year ago.

Bel Air (16-2) rolled over the Generals for a three-set sweep in the Class 3A North tootle match. Scores were 25-12, 29-27 and 25-12.

The Bobcats will play Wednesday at the Ritchie Coliseum at the University of Maryland in College Park. Match time is 8 p.m. It is the sixth region title for Bel Air, which has never advanced to the state final.

In Friday’s win, Bel Air was in control in the first and third sets. It was not so easy in the middle set and the home team found itself trailing 21-23 before clawing back for an exciting, 29-27, win.

The Bobcat's attack featured Megan Hoy (nine kills, one block, one dig); Maddie Reagan (nine kills, one ace); Brooke Myers (three kills, two blocks, two digs); Olivia Simon (two kills, three aces, 13 assists, one dig); Sarah Markland (four assists, three aces, nine digs); and Radhika Patel (one ace, 11 digs).

Other key contributors were Erin Kenney (two kills); McKenna Reiswig (one kill, one block); and Jay Harden (one ace, one dig).

Panthers win eighth straight

Perryville defeated visiting North Dorchester, 3-1, Friday for the Class 1A East crown. It is the Panthers eighth straight region crown.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-7, 23-25 and 25-8. The Panthers will play in a semifinal Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Ritchie Coliseum at the University of Maryland in College Park.

Jordan Carr led the win with 33 assists, eight aces, six kills and six dIgs. Carr notched her 1,00 career assist in the win.

Others contributing were Alex Leslie (12 kills, five digs, two aces); Becca Holman (seven kills, five digs); and Gracey Stevens (eight kills).

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports