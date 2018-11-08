Fallston, Patterson Mill girls claim region soccer titles

Three girls soccer teams played for region titles on Wednesday. Fallston and Patterson Mill both win, while C. Milton Wright did not.

In Class 2A East, Fallston (9-5-1) won another overtime thriller, beating host Queen Anne’s, 3-2. It was Fallston’s fifth straight regional title.

The Cougars were up 1-0 at half after a goal from Kennedy Mendoza. The score came off a corner kick from Megan Stambaugh.

Macy Bogdan scored early in the second half off another assist from Stambaugh to put the Cougars up 2-0, but Queen Anne’s scored on a penalty kick halfway through the second half and then tied it up with four minutes left.

Kayla Streett then put the Cougars in the win column early in the first OT period. Streett scored off a cross by Gabby Boyd.

Cougars goalie Emily Rhinehart had nine saves. “We played some of the best soccer I’ve seen these girls play. We were able to keep our composure when Queen Anne’s tied it up,” Fallston coach Carlee Chatterton said. “We know the road to states is not easy but we had the heart to get it done. I hope we can show up with the same energy on Saturday.”

The Cougars will play Walkersville in Saturday’s state semifinal. Game time is 2:30 p.m. at River Hill High School.

Huskies win fourth straight

Patterson Mill (12-4-1) defeated host Cambridge-South Dorchester, 9-0, for the 1A East title, the fourth straight crown for the Huskies. The lead at halftime was 7-0.

“Patterson Mill dominated throughout playing a possession game for 80 minutes. Six players contributed to the scoring,” Huskies coach Mike Parker said.

Izzy Toni led the scoring with three goals, while Lauren Wesbrook added two. Also scoring were Jess Conklin, Alexis Utain, Taylor Shultz and Bethany Bruck.

The Huskies will meet Smithsburg in Saturday’s state semifinal. The game is set for 2:30 p.m. at Northeast-Anne Arundel High School.

Mustangs fall a goal short

CMW (7-6-4) came up a goal shy in the 3A North title game. The Mustangs fell 1-0 at Towson.

It was a tough loss for the CMW girls, after dominating the game.

The score was 0-0 at halftime and Towson scored with 24 minutes left in the game.

With 20 seconds left in the game Aubrey Hoover had the last opportunity to tie the game with a free kick at the 30-yard line, but the shot sailed just over the goal.

CMW goalie Maddie Hill had five saves.

“I have to say that this team believed in itself when no one else did. They came into the postseason as a fifth seed and had three unbelievable upsets in a row to make it to this game,” Mustangs coach Becca Volk said. “They conquered a rival that had dominated them in the postseason for at least four years and proved to themselves that they were one of the strongest teams in the state.”

The Mustangs had a great look in the last seconds of the first half by Skylar Little that the Towson keeper barely managed to push wide. The second half the Mustangs had a number of shots off the post and near misses that could have evened up the score.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the way the girls ended their season with nothing left in the tank, and a tremendous amount of heart on the field,” Volk said.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports